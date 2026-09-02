‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals New Enemies for Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*Dwight Manfredi’s Oklahoma empire faces its most formidable threat yet when “Tulsa King” returns for its fourth season, according to a newly released teaser.

According to joblo.com, Dwight’s (Sylvester Stallone) push to legitimize his operation pulls him into a three-front battle against political corruption, rival crime factions, and his own personal struggles. The instincts that once made him a force in New York are now being tested against a different kind of enemy, one that doesn’t operate on the street.

The new season introduces Gretchen Mol as political strategist Amanda Clark; Kevin Pollak also joins the cast, while Flula Borg plays Bradley Van Heusen, a Silicon Valley billionaire.

The expanded cast joins returning stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Neal McDonough, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Samuel L. Jackson appeared in season three as Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Sylvester Stallone in TULSA KING from Paramount+

“Tulsa King” was the number one global Paramount+ original series in 2024 and ranked among the top 10 original series across all SVODs in the fourth quarter. Season two’s premiere drew 21.1 million streaming viewers, setting a record at the time as the most-watched global premiere for any series in Paramount+ history. The premiere also drove 159 million views, an 894 percent increase in share of voice, and 6.1 million engagements, a 553 percent increase, on social media, per the news release.

In season three, Dwight’s expanding empire brought expanding enemies, including the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that operates outside traditional rules. The conflict forced Dwight to fight for everything he built while protecting his family.

“Tulsa King” Season 4 drops on October 16, 2026. Watch the new teaser below.

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