Trump Shares Fake Denzel Washington Endorsement Already Debunked by Fact-checkers

The president's Truth Social account amplified a fabricated quote praising him as "braver, smarter" than anyone the Oscar-winning actor has known.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about Denzel Washington

*At this point, who’s surprised. Donald Trump shared an endorsement Sunday evening that had already been proven false.

In a Truth Social post, Trump posted a screenshot from an X account called Red Eagle Updates that quoted Denzel Washington saying he had “never met anyone braver, smarter, or who cares more about America than Donald Trump.”

The quote also called Trump “a great friend and an even better president.”

The problem: Snopes had debunked it two days earlier. On October 10, the fact-checking site reported finding no credible sources showing Washington ever praised Trump with those words or any others.

The same fabricated quote has also been falsely attributed to actor Matthew McConaughey and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, though no evidence shows either man ever made such comments about Trump.

A Long Pattern of False Claims

This is not the first time Washington has been placed at the center of invented political statements. In 2016, reports claimed he “backed Trump in the most epic way.”

His publicist Alan Nierob told BBC News the story was “100 percent complete fabrication.” In 2018, fact-checkers debunked a claim that Washington called Obama the “criminal-in-chief.”

Federal Election Commission records show Washington donated to Democratic candidates, including $28,500 to Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and $27,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. The same quote Trump shared has also been falsely attributed to Matthew McConaughey and Mick Jagger.

Not an Isolated Incident

Trump’s account shared the debunked post moments after reposting conservative commentator Nick Sortor, who wrote that Trump “just DANCED off the stage in Tennessee” after another two-hour speech.

In August 2024, Trump shared a false claim that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him.

The bank denied it.

Around the same time, the account posted AI-generated images suggesting Taylor Swift supporters backed him. Swift then endorsed Kamala Harris that September.

The Cost of Sharing Fiction

Trump’s willingness to amplify debunked endorsements is not a minor slip. It shows a consistent pattern of sharing fabricated content without verification.

Each false quote attributed to Washington, Dimon, or Swift erodes public trust. The facts remain clear: Washington never said those words, and no evidence supports the claim.

Truth Social users deserve better than recycled fiction.

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