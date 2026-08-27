Tiger Woods Resurfaces After DUI Rehab, and Fans Debate His Appearance | WATCH

The golf legend returned in a video honoring longtime friend Notah Begay III, weeks before he's scheduled to appear in court.

Tiger Woods – screenshot

*Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion who has kept a relatively low profile since his March DUI arrest and subsequent treatment, made a rare video appearance honoring longtime friend Notah Begay III — and his return quickly had viewers talking.

Woods, 50, appeared in a pre-recorded tribute as Begay received the 2026 Payne Stewart Award. Golf Channel confirmed that Woods, Begay’s former Stanford teammate and longtime friend, participated in the ceremony.

“Hey, Notah. It’s been an unbelievable ride with you,” Woods said. “You first came into my life when I was 11 years old, playing in the junior world and you came to watch me play. Our friendship has started there and never ended.”

Woods also praised Begay’s work supporting Native American communities, saying his friend has helped more than 80,000 young people and their families.

"More people need to know what you've done and how you've served … you're trying to raise the bar to allow people to go ahead and achieve a lot more in life."



Tiger Woods sends a heartfelt message to Notah Begay during the Payne Stewart Award ceremony.



Golf Channel |… pic.twitter.com/vWieI5f1DW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 25, 2026

Viewers Had Very Different Reactions

While Woods’ message focused on Begay, some viewers focused on Woods himself.

In reactions compiled by Page Six, one person wrote, “Tiger looks a shell of his former self,” while another said he “looks very different.”

But the reaction wasn’t one-sided. Others defended Woods’ appearance, with one viewer saying he looked “normal” and another declaring, “Wow, Tiger looks great.”

Those comments are opinions based on a short video, not evidence about Woods’ health, sobriety or medical condition.

Florida authorities released body cam video of golf legend Tiger Woods after his rollover crash last week. pic.twitter.com/64osKe3Qq1 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) April 2, 2026

Woods Still Faces His DUI Case

The appearance comes five months after Woods was arrested following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities charged him with DUI involving property damage and refusing to submit to a urine test. He pleaded not guilty.

Woods later underwent six weeks of treatment outside the United States, according to PEOPLE.

His legal case is now approaching another milestone. PEOPLE reports that Woods is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8 in connection with the arrest.

For this appearance, however, Woods kept the attention where he wanted it: on Begay. Golf Channel confirmed Woods congratulated his longtime friend on receiving the Payne Stewart Award, which recognizes Begay’s extensive community work.

After months of headlines centered on Woods’ own troubles, his rare return to public view came in service of someone else’s moment.

Tiger Woods – screenshot

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