NewsBits: Tami Roman’s Twin Trouble, Terrence Howard’s Thriller and ‘Soul Patrol’

Lifetime brings back Tami Roman, Terrence Howard enters a deadly poker game, and Black Vietnam veterans share their stories.

Tami Roman in ‘Double Double Trouble

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*Today’s NewsBits brings three entertainment stories worth watching: Tami Roman returns to Lifetime for another round of twisted family drama, Terrence Howard headlines a psychological thriller built around a dangerous poker game, and the award-winning documentary “Soul Patrol” brings an overlooked chapter of Black military history to Los Angeles theaters.

Tami Roman Returns for ‘Double Double Trouble 2’ on Lifetime

Tami Roman is doubling down on drama with “Double Double Trouble 2,” the sequel to Lifetime’s highest-rated original movie of 2026.

Roman, known for “The Ms. Pat Show” and “The Family Business,” will executive produce and reprise her dual roles as identical twin sisters Drea and Ali. Roger Cross, whose credits include “Dark Matter” and “Fire Country,” joins the cast as their long-lost brother, Randy.

The sequel is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

In the original “Double Double Trouble,” Drea struggled with a devastating miscarriage and the collapse of her marriage while her sister Ali found love with Ryan, played by Colin Lawrence. Jealousy and resentment eventually pushed their relationship into dangerous territory.

The sequel picks up after Drea assumes Ali’s identity, taking over her sister’s cooking show, relationship and wedding plans. But there’s one major complication: Ali isn’t dead.

When a hospital reveals that Ali is still alive, Drea’s carefully constructed new life begins unraveling.

Ryan grows suspicious, their aunt senses something is wrong, and Randy enters the picture with his own identity deception, impersonating Ryan.

When Ali regains her memory, the sisters face another explosive confrontation, with a knife between them and years of bitterness threatening deadly consequences.

Terrence Howard Stars in Psychological Thriller ‘A Good Hand Wasted’

Terrence Howard is returning to the screen in “A Good Hand Wasted,” a psychological thriller premiering Nov. 6 on the new streaming platform Turnstr+.

The film stars Howard alongside Jessica Lindsey, Chelsea Tavares, Ninja Devoe, Giovanni Watson, Jonathan Hugh and Phil Tyler.

The story follows six longtime friends who accept a complimentary luxury getaway to an exclusive private island.

What begins as an extravagant escape takes a sinister turn when the group becomes involved in a high-stakes poker game inside a secluded estate.

As the rules become increasingly dangerous, friendships are tested, and the players must confront loyalty, guilt and the cost of survival.

Howard, known for “Empire” and “Hustle & Flow,” praised his fellow actors for their commitment to the project.

He also hopes viewers come away with a message about appreciating life rather than chasing dangerous experiences simply for excitement.

“Life is supposed to be lived and appreciated, not taken for granted,” Howard said.

With its combination of psychological tension, dangerous choices and complicated friendships, “A Good Hand Wasted” puts survival at the center of the game.

‘Soul Patrol’ Brings Black Vietnam Veterans’ Stories to Los Angeles

An overlooked chapter of Black American military history is coming to theaters with “Soul Patrol,” an award-winning documentary directed by J.M. Harper.

The film follows surviving members of Company F, 51st Infantry, described as the Vietnam War’s first all-Black special operations team.

More than five decades after their military service, the veterans reunite to reflect on dangerous missions behind enemy lines, the brotherhood they formed and the lasting impact of their wartime experiences.

Their stories also highlight the contradictions faced by Black Americans serving their country overseas while confronting racial inequality at home.

“Soul Patrol” won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and is being distributed theatrically by Kino Lorber.

Los Angeles audiences can see the documentary during a special Veterans Day screening at Laemmle Monica on Nov. 11, followed by its opening at Laemmle Glendale on Nov. 13. Get more info at BlackinLA.

NewsBits

From Tami Roman’s identity-swapping family drama to Terrence Howard’s high-stakes thriller and the real-life experiences of Black Vietnam veterans, today’s NewsBits spotlights three productions exploring identity, loyalty and survival.

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