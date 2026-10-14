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Summer Walker’s Lawyer Vows to Fight as Interscope Sues Over Unfinished Album Deal

The label says the singer has delivered only three of the five studio albums she promised.
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Summer Walker $50 million lawsuit
Summer Walker/YouTube screenshot

*Summer Walker’s legal team is preparing for a fight with Interscope Records. The label has sued the singer, arguing she still owes it two more albums.

Rolling Stone reports that Interscope filed the case Oct. 9, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The Universal Music Group label wants damages decided at trial, a figure that could climb past $50 million.

Walker’s attorney, Keith Moten, pushed back. “While we are disappointed that Interscope has chosen to pursue litigation, we are confident in Summer’s legal position and her right to challenge the continued enforceability of her recording contract with Interscope,” he said.

Moten also left the door open to a countersuit. “We intend to vigorously defend against Interscope’s claims and pursue appropriate legal relief,” he said.

Summer Walker
Summer Walker performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

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At the heart of the case is an album count. Walker signed with Interscope and LVRN in 2017 and allegedly committed to five studio albums. The label credits her with three: “Over It” in 2019, “Still Over It” in 2021 and “Finally Over It” in 2025. Her EPs, “Last Day of Summer” and “CLEAR,” don’t help her tally. Interscope classifies them as pre-album releases.

The standoff began with an Aug. 27 letter from Walker’s lawyers arguing the label could no longer hold her to the deal. They cited California’s seven-year statute, a 1944 law that allows workers to exit personal services contracts after seven years.

Interscope says that deadline forced its hand. “While we remain hopeful that our ongoing discussions will lead to an amicable resolution, the statutory deadline makes it necessary to file suit in order to preserve the terms of our contract,” a label spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also praised the singer. “We have great respect for Summer and her music and would welcome the opportunity to continue our successful partnership.”

The terms of that partnership have drawn criticism. Insiders who spoke with Rolling Stone called the deal “brutal.” They pointed to a $110,000 advance and a 16% royalty rate on her first two albums.

Despite the lawsuit, Walker’s camp isn’t shutting out a compromise. Moten said she “remains open to a constructive resolution.”

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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