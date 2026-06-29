Stephen A. Smith Questions Clinton and Obama Fortunes

The ESPN commentator questioned how Bill Clinton and Barack Obama built large fortunes after years in public office.

Stephen A Smith at the They Call Me Magic Premiere Screening at Village Theater on April 14, 2022, in Westwood, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Stephen A. Smith used his “Straight Shooter” podcast to criticize the wealth gap between powerful politicians and many Americans.

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The ESPN commentator said he does not oppose public officials making money. His concern is whether that success comes while everyday people struggle financially.

“I’m cool with it if the American people are prospering, but last time I checked, that’s not the case,” Smith said, Fox News reports.

Smith named former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama while questioning how leaders can leave public life with major fortunes.

Stephen A. Smith admits he can’t wrap his head around “how the hell” the Clintons and Obamas left office worth upwards of $100,000,000 after “serving” the American people.



“Clinton was a lawyer in Arkansas, grew up poor, relatively broke. How the hell he and the Clinton… pic.twitter.com/uhlvmXEvxZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 25, 2026

He pointed first to Clinton, referencing his background in Arkansas before challenging the size of the Clinton family’s reported wealth.

“I’ll confess something to ya’ll,” Smith said. “Clinton was a lawyer in Arkansas. Grew up poor, relatively broke. How the hell him and the Clinton Foundation is worth hundreds of millions of dollars beat me.”

Smith also raised questions about Obama, citing his early work as a community organizer and the president’s salary.

“Barack Obama was a community organizer who became the president of the United States and, last time I checked, that salary ain’t over $450,000, if I remember correctly,” Smith said.

Bill Clinton and Barack Obama via GROK AI

Forbes has reported that Bill and Hillary Clinton earned about $240 million after leaving the White House. The outlet attributed much of Bill Clinton’s post-presidency income to books and paid speeches. Forbes also estimated Obama’s net worth at about $70 million in 2024.

Smith said he can accept politicians earning large sums in a capitalist system, but only when the country’s broader financial picture looks strong.

“I don’t give a damn what money politicians slide into their own pockets from time to time,” he said. “If the American people are prospering, get yours. It’s a capitalistic society.”

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