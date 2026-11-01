Steph Curry Hits Luka Dončić with a Nasty Ankle Breaker — Then Buries the Three! | WATCH

Luka hit the floor, Curry hit the shot, and the Lakers watched a 25-point lead disappear. Somewhere, the basketball gods were laughing.

Steph Breaks Luka’s ankles and buries 3-pointer – screenshot

Steph Curry didn’t just break Luka Dončić’s ankles Friday night. He practically filed the paperwork, requested a receipt and waited for the ink to dry.

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The Golden State Warriors superstar delivered one of the NBA season’s nastiest highlights during a 112-95 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Midway through the third quarter, Curry isolated Dončić, made his move and watched the Lakers star tumble onto the hardwood.

And instead of rushing the shot, Curry casually stepped behind the three-point line.

Because apparently embarrassing somebody isn’t complete until you give the entire arena time to appreciate the damage.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and delivered a viral ankle-breaker step-back three over Luka Dončić as Golden State rallied from 25 down to blow out the Lakers 112-95 in their NBA Cup clash. 🚨🏀 https://t.co/8gzu3phbE9 — Morkie (@_morkie) October 31, 2026

Man, Err, Luka Down! Curry Takes His Sweet Time

With Dončić still recovering from his unexpected floor inspection, Curry calmly launched a 25-foot three-pointer.

Nothing but net.

Chase Center erupted, and Curry celebrated with both hands on his head, looking as shocked as everyone else.

Except nobody was buying that innocent expression.

Curry later referenced James Harden’s infamous 2018 crossover against Wesley Johnson, when Harden dropped his defender and paused before draining a three.

Clearly, Steph remembered the assignment.

Steph Curry said he only wanted a little space against Luka Dončić. After the ankle breaker, he joked, “I haven’t been that open in a long time.” https://t.co/Q7IyxzwesR — Hype Sports (@HypeSportsX) October 31, 2026

Lakers Blow 25-Point Lead

The humiliation came with an extra helping of misery for Los Angeles.

Dončić had scored 21 first-quarter points and finished with 37, but the Lakers somehow turned a lead that reached 25 points into a 17-point defeat.

Curry finished with 31 points as Golden State climbed back to .500 with its third consecutive victory.

And Luka? He’ll be fine.

His ankles are presumably still attached, his scoring touch remains dangerous, and the Lakers will play another game.

Unfortunately, the internet has a replay button.

And Steph Curry just gave it a workout.

Steph Curry reacts after Luka Dončić ankle breaker and 3 pointer – screenshot

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