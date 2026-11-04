Elon Musk’s SpaceX Eyes Boost Mobile in Bid to Take On Wireless Giants

Elon Musk reportedly pitched the deal to EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen, but rival carriers could still stand in the way.

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*SpaceX is reportedly looking to acquire Boost Mobile as Elon Musk seeks to expand into the wireless phone industry. According to The Washington Post, the company is pursuing the carrier, currently owned by EchoStar. Yahoo Finance also reported on the potential deal.

The acquisition would give SpaceX an established customer base and access to ground-based wireless infrastructure. Combining Boost’s network with Starlink satellites could help the company provide nationwide phone coverage, including areas where satellite signals struggle to reach indoors.

The combined service could compete with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, although those carriers would remain significantly larger. Each serves more than 100 million customers.

SpaceX has already invested heavily in wireless technology. In 2025, the company purchased $17 billion in spectrum from EchoStar to expand its satellite-to-phone capabilities.

Elon Musk

“This is the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America,” Musk wrote on X.

The investment followed SpaceX’s 2024 rollout of satellite connectivity for T-Mobile customers. However, acquiring Boost could help address remaining coverage limitations.

Musk reportedly approached EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen in October to discuss the potential acquisition. EchoStar’s Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile brands have approximately 7.5 million customers combined.

However, SpaceX faces obstacles that could complicate the deal. Musk reportedly sought network capacity from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, but all three carriers declined.

Boost also relies on agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile for access to their cell towers. Because those arrangements may not automatically transfer to a new owner, both companies could need to approve the acquisition.

Sources told The Washington Post that such agreements rarely transfer automatically when ownership changes.

That leaves SpaceX facing a potential roadblock. Without cooperation from AT&T and T-Mobile, Musk may need another way to secure the ground-based infrastructure necessary for nationwide wireless coverage.

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