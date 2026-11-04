Sherri Shepherd Shuts Down ‘Today’ Game Twist Involving the Ex She Pays Alimony

The "Aladdin" star joked that her ex would dress her in a potato sack during an appearance with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

Sherri Shepherd/YouTube screenshot

*Sherri Shepherd would give up a lifetime of free designer clothes before letting her ex-husband choose them. The comedian made that clear during a game on “Today With Jenna & Sheinelle” on Thursday, Oct. 22, Yahoo reports. “He will have me in a potato sack,” she joked.

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Shepherd, 59, stopped by the morning show to talk about her Broadway debut as Genie in Disney’s “Aladdin,” becoming the first woman ever cast in the part. During the conversation, co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones challenged her to a game of dream offers, each with a downside attached. The first one sounded perfect.

“You can have unlimited designer clothes for life,” one host said. Shepherd immediately replied, “Yes!”

Then came the condition. “Let me let you live in that for a second,” the host said. “But your ex gets to pick every outfit.”

Sherri Shepherd

at the 2010 BraveHeart Awards, Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, Century City, CA. 10-09-10. (Depositphotos)

Shepherd wanted to know exactly which ex they meant. “Oh, my ex that I pay the alimony to?” she asked. Once the hosts confirmed it, she turned down the deal on the spot. “Banish it,” she said.

Shepherd has been down the aisle twice. She wed Jeffrey Tarpley in 2001, and their son, Jeffrey Jr., arrived in 2005. That marriage ended in 2010. She married Lamar Sally the following year, but they separated in 2014. A court fight followed over paying for the child they had through a surrogate, and the case drew national headlines.

Shepherd kept the joke going even after the hosts moved on to the next question. “You threw in my ex-husband and Jeffrey [Tarpley],” she said.

Watch the segment below.

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