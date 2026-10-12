Scarlett Johansson Faces a New Evil in ‘The Exorcist: Martyrs’ Trailer

Mike Flanagan's supernatural crime thriller follows a New York detective whose hunt for a serial killer uncovers a terrifying connection to her past.

Screenshot of Scarlett Johansson in Mike Flanagan’s ‘THE EXORCIST’

*The first trailer for “The Exorcist: Martyrs,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has been released, offering a look at director Mike Flanagan’s new supernatural crime thriller.

Johansson plays Julie Miller, a New York City detective who became a hero after ending the killing spree of a satanic serial killer known as Father Sunday 13 years earlier.

Julie has devoted herself to police work since that case. But her past returns when another killer writes her name in an altar boy’s blood across the walls of a church crypt. The disturbing discovery sends Julie into an investigation that threatens to expose something far more sinister than an ordinary murder case.

Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Father William, a former prison chaplain who heard Father Sunday’s final confession. Sasha Calle portrays Gina Restrepo, a rookie detective who joins Julie in the investigation. Together, they uncover a connection between serial killers spanning generations, including H.H. Holmes and the Zodiac Killer. Their discoveries point toward a supernatural threat that could endanger everyone Julie loves.

Screenshot of John Leguizamo in Mike Flanagan’s ‘THE EXORCIST’

John Leguizamo plays Father Sunday, the killer whose influence continues to haunt Julie’s life. The supporting cast includes Diane Lane as Julie’s mother, Mary, who has moved into her home to help raise her grandson Max, played by Jacobi Jupe.

Laurence Fishburne portrays Father Nichol, a respected priest, while Scoot McNairy plays Clay Silver, a paroled convict. Gil Bellows appears as Peter Nicks, a former follower of Father Sunday.

Flanagan writes and directs the film, drawing on characters created by William Peter Blatty. The filmmaker has built a reputation for blending supernatural horror with emotionally driven storytelling through projects including “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” His film credits also include “Doctor Sleep,” “Gerald’s Game” and “The Life of Chuck.”

David Robinson, Jason Blum and Flanagan serve as producers, with Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek executive producing.

The film brings Johansson into a story that combines a police investigation with demonic horror, placing her detective at the center of a mystery involving both personal trauma and a wider history of violence.

“The Exorcist: Martyrs” opens in theaters March 12, 2027. Watch the official trailer below.

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