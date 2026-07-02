Orlando Brown Smacks Ray J with Stack of Cash During Zeus Fight Event | WATCH

The two traded insults, jokes and explicit remarks before their Aug. 15 match in Atlanta.

Ray J and Orlando Brown/YouTube screenshot

*Ray J and Orlando Brown turned their latest fight event into a messy preview of what may be coming in the ring.

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The two appeared at Zeus’ “The Fight Night Undercard Press Conference,” where Saucy Santana served as host. What began as a media event for their Aug. 15 fight quickly became a loud and unpredictable exchange. As Complex reports, Brown repeatedly brought up Ray J’s sister Brandy, using the singer’s name as a jab at her younger brother.

“I ate you up a long time ago,” Brown said. “You’ve been trying to get your fame back since then, so it makes sense that you would want to try to fight n***as that are bigger than you. You’re Brandy’s brother.”

Ray J and Orlando Brown/YouTube screenshot

Brown also mocked Ray J by comparing him to Rick James and calling him a “superfreak.”

Ray J replied: “Don’t ever disrespect my dick.”

From there, the exchange became even more explicit. Ray J warned Brown not to test him and said he would deal with him outside the event. “Listen, don’t play with me, because I’ll catch you outside and f*ck you right now. Play with me, n***a. You looking real attractive right now,” the singer said.

Brown later added to the spectacle by slapping Ray J in the face with a stack of cash, turning the confrontation into another viral moment.

The Aug. 15 matchup comes shortly after Ray J made his mixed martial arts debut, suffering a second-round knockout against internet personality Supah Hot Fire in Las Vegas. His bout with Orlando Brown is part of a Zeus Network card headlined by Claressa Shields at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

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