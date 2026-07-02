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Orlando Brown Smacks Ray J with Stack of Cash During Zeus Fight Event | WATCH

The two traded insults, jokes and explicit remarks before their Aug. 15 match in Atlanta.
Ray J and Orlando Brown at press conference
Ray J and Orlando Brown/YouTube screenshot

*Ray J and Orlando Brown turned their latest fight event into a messy preview of what may be coming in the ring.

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The two appeared at Zeus’ “The Fight Night Undercard Press Conference,” where Saucy Santana served as host. What began as a media event for their Aug. 15 fight quickly became a loud and unpredictable exchange. As Complex reports, Brown repeatedly brought up Ray J’s sister Brandy, using the singer’s name as a jab at her younger brother.

“I ate you up a long time ago,” Brown said. “You’ve been trying to get your fame back since then, so it makes sense that you would want to try to fight n***as that are bigger than you. You’re Brandy’s brother.”

Ray J and Orlando Brown at press conference
Ray J and Orlando Brown/YouTube screenshot

Brown also mocked Ray J by comparing him to Rick James and calling him a “superfreak.”

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Ray J replied: “Don’t ever disrespect my dick.”

From there, the exchange became even more explicit. Ray J warned Brown not to test him and said he would deal with him outside the event. “Listen, don’t play with me, because I’ll catch you outside and f*ck you right now. Play with me, n***a. You looking real attractive right now,” the singer said.

Brown later added to the spectacle by slapping Ray J in the face with a stack of cash, turning the confrontation into another viral moment.

The Aug. 15 matchup comes shortly after Ray J made his mixed martial arts debut, suffering a second-round knockout against internet personality Supah Hot Fire in Las Vegas. His bout with Orlando Brown is part of a Zeus Network card headlined by Claressa Shields at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ray J Hospitalized After MMA Knockout Loss as Promoters Investigate Possible Fix

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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