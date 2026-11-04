Portland Nail Salon Faces New Herpes Lawsuit

A second customer claims she contracted HSV-2 at PDX Nails, and her lawsuit blames state regulators for keeping the salon open.

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*PDX Nails in Portland faces another lawsuit over allegations that a customer contracted herpes during a manicure. This time, the $2.5 million lawsuit also names the state agencies responsible for licensing the salon.

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A 31-year-old Multnomah County woman is suing PDX Nails LLC, the Oregon Health Authority and the Health Licensing Office, KATU reports. Attorney Amity Girt filed the lawsuit in Multnomah County Court.

The woman claims she contracted herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) after visiting the salon on Northeast Glisan Street for a walk-in acrylic nail appointment in August 2025. Within two days, she experienced hand pain and developed an itchy blister. Her physician ordered testing that confirmed the diagnosis.

She maintains that she did not have the virus before her appointment. Because HSV-2 has no cure, the woman could experience recurring outbreaks for years.

According to the complaint, the nail technician did not wear gloves while using a drill and other tools during the manicure. The appointment also included a hand massage with moisturizer.

Girt points to the salon’s history of sanitation violations. State inspectors reportedly found in 2021 that the business failed to properly sanitize equipment, including “used drill bits at the workstation.” Inspectors also identified cleaning violations involving the salon’s pedicure spas.

The lawsuit follows a similar case involving another Girt client who claimed she contracted HSV-2 after receiving a manicure at the same salon in 2023. That woman filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $2 million in 2024, which ended in a private settlement last year.

Unlike the previous case, the latest lawsuit also seeks to hold state regulators accountable. The complaint argues that state agencies should have suspended or withheld PDX Nails’ license after learning of the 2023 infection. By allowing the salon to continue operating, the lawsuit alleges, regulators put other customers at risk.

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