She Got Jokes! Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay Pokes Fun at Trump Over Sharing Award | WATCH

The South African human rights champion drew laughter with a pointed remark about Donald Trump after being named the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

Navi Pillay – via X screenshot

*Navi Pillay had barely been announced as the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner before she found a way to bring President Donald Trump into the celebration.

The 85-year-old South African jurist and former United Nations human rights chief was attending a legal conference in Nuremberg, Germany, when news of her selection prompted applause from the audience.

According to The New Republic’s account of the exchange, Pillay responded with a joke that immediately drew laughter.

“Thank you very much. If you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump.”

The remark offered a humorous reference to Trump’s well-documented interest in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, turning a moment of personal recognition into an unexpected political punchline.

Amazing moment. Navi Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize ! https://t.co/HL3r1PJzLO We are at the Nuremberg Court; I cannot think of a stronger symbol for her Nobel prize. We are all so thrilled! This is her first reactions upon hearing the news: https://t.co/Crbj6XdiyQ — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) October 9, 2026

Why Navi Pillay Won the Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee selected Pillay for her longstanding contributions to international law, human rights and efforts to advance peace.

Her career stretches from the struggle against apartheid in South Africa to some of the world’s most prominent international legal institutions.

Pillay served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court before becoming the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Her work has focused on accountability for serious human rights violations and strengthening international legal protections.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize recognizes that broader record, not her remarks about Trump.

Although some headlines described Pillay as having already accepted the award, the formal Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for December 10 in Oslo, Norway.

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Connection

Pillay’s joke also recalled an earlier episode involving another Nobel laureate.

As EURweb previously reported, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump after the Nobel Committee clarified that the honor itself could not be transferred or shared.

That distinction matters because a Nobel Prize is awarded to its designated recipient, regardless of what happens to the physical medal afterward.

Pillay’s comment was a joke rather than an offer to divide or transfer her award. Still, the audience’s reaction showed how quickly the reference was understood.

Navi Pillay – via screenshot

A Serious Honor, an Unexpected Punchline

Beyond the laughter, Pillay’s selection highlights decades of work confronting discrimination, defending human rights and supporting international accountability.

Her remark in Nuremberg became a memorable moment in the announcement, but it was not the reason she received the honor.

For a newly named Nobel Peace Prize winner whose career has centered on the rule of law, the brief joke offered a lighter moment amid recognition of a lifetime of serious work.

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