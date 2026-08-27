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Nate Burleson’s Cadillac Endorsement Raises Questions About His ‘CBS Mornings’ Future

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Nate Burleson - screenshot
Nate Burleson – screenshot

*Nate Burleson’s work away from the “CBS Mornings” desk is raising questions about the boundaries between his journalism career and business interests.

The co-anchor recently appeared in a sponsored Instagram post for Cadillac, posing alongside the company’s CELESTIQ electric SUV. Burleson described the vehicle as “a one of one experience” and praised its luxury, while identifying the post as an advertisement.

The endorsement reportedly came without prior approval from CBS News, according to a person familiar with the situation, The New York Post reported.

The situation has prompted some within CBS to question whether Burleson’s expanding portfolio outside the network could eventually affect his role on “CBS Mornings.” One CBS insider characterized the journalist as “so checked out,” viewing the Cadillac promo as a possible indication that he could be weighing an exit.

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Another CBS News source took issue with the endorsement itself, calling the move “so effing unethical.” The criticism stems from the expectation that journalists keep their reporting duties separate from personal brand and commercial promotions.

Burleson has considerable interests beyond his morning-show position. As TMZ reports, he works as an analyst for “NFL Today” and co-hosts “Hollywood Squares,” while also operating a media production company and maintaining interests in a vodka brand and clothing line. His other ventures led one source to suggest that losing his CBS position would not leave him financially dependent on the network.

Someone close to Burleson pushed back on the idea that he has checked out of his CBS duties, pointing to his demanding schedule during football season, when his various television commitments often have him working six days a week.

For now, neither Burleson nor CBS has publicly indicated that his position on “CBS Mornings” is changing.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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