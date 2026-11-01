N.O.R.E. Confronts Sober Facts Over the N-Word: ‘I Could Have Did You Filthy’ | WATCH

The Queens rapper says he's promoting peace, but a food reviewer fires back over threats, hypocrisy and a confrontation that went viral.

Sober Facts and N.O.RE. – screenshot

*N.O.R.E. apparently decided some disagreements are better handled face-to-face than in the Instagram comments.

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The Queens-born rapper and “Drink Champs” host confronted fellow New Yorker Sober Facts, a food reviewer and content creator, on Friday (Oct. 31) over his repeated use of the N-word.

And judging by the video circulating online, N.O.R.E. wasn’t interested in another round of internet arguments.

He told Sober Facts he could have handled the encounter much differently but insisted his intentions were positive.

Of course, telling somebody you could have done them “filthy” isn’t exactly the traditional definition of a peaceful conversation.

N.O.R.E. ran into Instagram personality Sober Facts in NYC after months of going back and forth online, and let’s just say the energy was a little DIFFERENT in person! 👀 https://t.co/ybIHUpK66u — ABP Network (@abpnetwork_) October 31, 2026

N.O.R.E. Confronts Sober Facts on the Street

The confrontation unfolded while Sober Facts was filming a New York food review.

N.O.R.E. approached him and referenced their disagreement over the creator’s use of the racial slur.

“Like I said, I could have did you filthy,” the rapper declared.

He then addressed the camera, pointing out that Sober Facts was alone and questioning where his online supporters had gone.

“Ran up on him. No one’s there with him. All them other dudes that’s under his comments, where y’all at? Where y’all at?”

But N.O.R.E. insisted he wasn’t looking for violence.

“I’m going to keep it positive. Because my intentions from the beginning was keeping it positive.”

N.O.R.E. Says Nobody Should Use the N-Word

The rapper argued that nobody should use the slur, regardless of ethnicity.

“All I said was stop saying n***a. None of us should say nigga. Not Dominicans, not Puerto Ricans, not Ecuadorians, not Nicaraguans.”

He added that Ethiopians and Black people shouldn’t use the word either. Then came another warning.

“So please, stop your s*** before we stop this s***, alright?”

The video shows a tense verbal exchange but no physical altercation.

Sober_Facts keeping it real https://t.co/ECexaGJ0Jp — Habichuela Con Dulce (@HabichuelaDulce) October 31, 2026

Sober Facts Fires Back: ‘Make It Make Sense’

In a subsequent response video, Sober Facts criticized N.O.R.E.’s approach, claiming the rapper repeatedly interrupted him and arrived with approximately six or seven people.

“You saying to not say the N-word, and you keep saying the N-word. Like, make it make sense, bro.”

He also argued that N.O.R.E. was too old to be threatening physical confrontations.

“You’re too old to try and be like, yo, I’ll beat people up.”

Sober Facts questioned the group’s sobriety, challenging those present to take a drug test without offering evidence anyone was intoxicated.

“I dare anybody that was there to pass a drug test.”

He also admitted recognizing the encounter’s viral potential.

“I’m a content demon,” he said, explaining that he knew footage involving N.O.R.E. would attract attention.

Still, Sober Facts defended the language (n***a) at the center of their dispute as part of New York street culture.

“Nobody in New York City is going to stop saying it, bro. This is part of the culture, bro.”

Despite the heated exchange, he ended his response on a surprisingly friendly note.

“Shout out to N.O.R.E. I f*** with you, bro.”

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