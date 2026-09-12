DJ Vlad Drags N.O.R.E.’s Marriage into Feud Over ‘Black Culture’ | WATCH

Vlad answered N.O.R.E.'s racism challenge by questioning his cultural allegiance, invoking his marriage and demanding a lie-detector test about Black women.

Editorial illustration of two media personalities (DJ Vlad and N.O.R.E.) arguing across microphones in a podcast studio

*VladTV founder DJ Vlad has escalated his increasingly personal feud with rapper and “Drink Champs” co-host N.O.R.E., turning their dispute over racism and Black culture into an argument about interracial relationships, identity and who gets to claim cultural allegiance.

The latest salvo follows N.O.R.E.’s Sept. 3 appearance on Hot 97’s “Mornings With Mero,” where he offered to pay for a lie-detector test asking whether Vlad has ever used the N-word. N.O.R.E. also argued that Vlad’s media business depends heavily on Black and Latino artists.

Vlad Makes N.O.R.E.’s Marriage Part of the Argument

In his response, Vlad went somewhere considerably more personal: N.O.R.E.’s wife.

“You could tell what culture you’re really down with by the women that you choose,” Vlad argued in the video, extending that claim to “the women that you have children with” and marry.

Vlad characterized N.O.R.E.’s wife as white while acknowledging that others identify her as Latina, then compared her appearance to actress Sydney Sweeney. That’s Vlad’s characterization — not an independent determination of her racial identity.

The media personality went on to question N.O.R.E.’s relationship with his Black and Latino identities, portraying the rapper’s cultural identification as something that shifted with his music career. Those assertions about N.O.R.E.’s motives were Vlad’s interpretation rather than established biographical facts.

VladTV published Vlad’s broader Sept. 8 response to the escalating feud, confirming that he addressed N.O.R.E.’s attacks involving race, family and hip-hop culture while issuing challenges of his own.

Vlad Fires Back With His Own Lie-Detector Challenge

N.O.R.E. wanted Vlad hooked up to a polygraph over the N-word. Vlad flipped the test right back on him.

“I want you to take a test and say that you love dark-skinned Black women as much as you like white girls,” Vlad said.

He then challenged N.O.R.E. to say under a lie detector that he loves “dark-skinned, beautiful Black women” the same way he likes Sydney Sweeney.

Vlad capped the segment with another pointed observation: “Notice we haven’t seen Dr. Umar on Drink Champs.”

He didn’t establish why Pan-African commentator Dr. Umar Johnson hasn’t appeared on the podcast, making the remark a jab rather than evidence supporting Vlad’s larger argument.

DJ Vlad and N.O.R.E. – screenshot/Getty

A Canceled Interview Turns Into a Culture War

This fight didn’t begin with N.O.R.E.’s marriage.

The feud grew after N.O.R.E. backed out of a planned VladTV interview, prompting Vlad to call him a “snake.” N.O.R.E. subsequently accused Vlad of exploiting Black culture and “Black drama,” while Vlad attacked “Drink Champs” over its alcohol-centered format and treatment of some guests.

By Sept. 3, N.O.R.E. had transformed the dispute into a direct challenge over Vlad’s relationship with Black culture and whether he had ever used the N-word.

Now Vlad has answered by putting N.O.R.E.’s own relationships and racial identity under scrutiny.

Whether a person’s spouse or children can prove cultural allegiance is Vlad’s argument, not an objective measure of someone’s “Blackness.” But that distinction hasn’t stopped the feud from moving far beyond a canceled interview. What began as a professional grievance has become a very public fight over race, relationships and who gets to speak for Black culture.

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