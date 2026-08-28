Miguel Says Racist Attacks and Harassment Have Targeted His Partner and Child

The R&B singer says anti-Asian attacks against Margaret Zhang and abusive comments about their child crossed from criticism into abuse.

Miguel says attacks on his family crossed a line – via eurAI

*R&B singer Miguel is drawing a hard boundary around his family after saying more than a year of racism, harassment, stalking, privacy invasions and false allegations has escalated to attacks against his partner, Margaret Zhang, and their child.

In an extensive Instagram statement, Miguel said he understands that criticism comes with living and working publicly. But he argued that what his family has experienced goes far beyond people expressing opinions about him or his music.

“Recent racist and anti-Asian attacks directed at my partner – including comments and DMs, as well as abusive comments about my child – crossed a line that should require no explanation,” Miguel wrote, according to Rolling Stone.

Miguel Says This Isn’t Just Criticism

Miguel’s message made a clear distinction between criticism from fans or strangers online and behavior he considers abusive.

“Racism, threats, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and targeting of children are abuse. Not opinion,” he wrote.

The singer did not identify any specific person, social media account or organization as responsible for the alleged behavior. He did, however, extend his criticism beyond those directly posting abusive material.

“Responsibility also lies with organizations and individuals that knowingly amplify or enable racism, harassment, or false allegations for attention and engagement,” Miguel said.

He also rejected attempts to justify such conduct by presenting it as ordinary celebrity commentary.

“It doesn’t become acceptable because someone dresses it up as criticism, fandom, speculation, or ‘concern,’” he wrote.

Miguel (Wireimage-Getty)

His Warning Comes With Talk of Action

Miguel ended his statement with appreciation for the listeners who have respected his family’s boundaries — and a warning for those he says have not.

“If you participate in this behavior, you are not supporting me. You are not part of this community,” he wrote.

Then came his strongest indication that his response isn’t limited to an Instagram post.

“Where legal and ethical lines have been crossed, action has been and will continue to be taken.”

Miguel did not specify what that action involves. His statement does not establish that he has filed a lawsuit, sought a restraining order or initiated another specific legal proceeding, so his reference to “action” should not be read as confirmation of one.

Fatherhood Has Changed Miguel’s Perspective

The statement arrives during a period in which fatherhood has increasingly become part of Miguel’s public reflections.

Last year, EURweb reported on Miguel discussing his own relationship with his father after becoming a parent. During an appearance on the “Thanks Dad” podcast, he reflected on the unusual ways his father tried to create trust and safety between them.

That story is separate from Miguel’s current allegations, but it provides context for how openly he has discussed the effect becoming a father has had on him.

His latest message makes another part of that evolution clear: whatever public scrutiny comes with being Miguel, he doesn’t believe his child signed up for it.

Miguel said he remains grateful to listeners who have treated his family “with kindness, dignity, and respect.” For everyone else, his boundary is now unmistakable.

Criticize the music. Debate the celebrity. Speculate about the public figure if you must.

But according to Miguel, racism, threats and targeting his family — especially his child — aren’t part of the bargain.

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