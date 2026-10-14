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New Hulu and ESPN Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes of Michael Jackson’s 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show | TRAILER

The film uses unseen footage to show how the King of Pop transformed the Rose Bowl halftime show.
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Michael Jackson wearing infamous glove
Michael Jackson (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

*Before 1993, Super Bowl halftime shows rarely commanded the spotlight. Fans often used the break to grab snacks while marching bands and performers whose biggest hits were behind them provided entertainment. Then Michael Jackson took the stage at the Rose Bowl and transformed halftime into a major entertainment event.

His performance turned the halftime show into must-see TV, a status it still holds. Prince, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and Bad Bunny have all headlined since.

That moment is now getting its own film. “Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl” premieres on Hulu and ESPN in February 2027, Variety reports. The documentary follows Jackson as he gets ready for the big game. It draws on behind-the-scenes footage of the singer and his team that the public has never seen. According to the project’s description, it shows how Jackson “catapulted the Super Bowl halftime show into the single biggest spectacle in pop culture.”

The film’s announcement follows a massive year for Jackson on the big screen. Lionsgate’s biopic “Michael,” starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, pulled in $1.029 billion worldwide. That made it the top-grossing biopic ever and the first to break the $1 billion mark. It is also Lionsgate’s biggest release and the No. 4 film of 2026 at the box office. A sequel is in development.

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Bao Nguyen is directing Spectacle. He produces alongside Skydance Sports, Optimum Productions and Into the Deep End Films, while NFL Films and Optimum’s Karen Langford are among the executive producers.

The project gives Nguyen another chance to explore Jackson’s music. His earlier documentary, “The Greatest Night in Pop,” centered on “We Are the World,” a song Jackson also performed during his halftime set.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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