Melania Trump ‘Co-signs’ EO for Women’s Health Initiative She Spearheaded

The First Lady unveils a five-pillar women's health initiative as the administration revokes Biden-era research policies and faces questions over proposed NIH funding cuts.

First Lady Melania Trump adds her signature to EO for women’s health initiative

*First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled an expansive policy effort for advancements in women’s health. Symbolically signing an EO/executive order alongside Pres. Donald Trump, the effort is aimed at reshaping women’s health research and accelerating medical innovation. The initiative was announced in the Rose Garden on October 19 and supported by a newly formed White House Women’s Health Task Force. This marks a significant expansion of the First Lady’s public service portfolio during President Donald Trump’s second term. Women’s healthcare advancement is also a feature of her predecessor Dr. Jill Biden’s legacy.

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The executive order, titled Advancing Women’s Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life, directs federal agencies to prioritize research into diseases that uniquely or disproportionately affect women. It also calls for increased collaboration with private-sector partners to develop new technologies, treatments and diagnostic tools.

The First Lady said the United States is entering “a transformative moment for women in America,” citing advances in biotechnology, artificial intelligence and medical science that she believes can dramatically improve health outcomes.

“Previous generations fought for women’s rights,” Mrs. Trump remarked.

“Our generation will fight to discover the cures that will ensure a woman can live her life in health and to the fullest.”

Pres. Donald Trump presents the signed executive order on advancements in women’s health in the Rose Garden on October 19, 2026.

A Growing Policy Portfolio

Since returning to the White House, Trump has broadened her public initiatives under the umbrella of her Be Best program, which originally focused on children’s well-being and internet safety. Over the past two years, she has added efforts supporting military families, promoting responsible AI innovation and encouraging digital literacy among youth.

The women’s health initiative may be her most sweeping policy effort to date. The executive order establishes for research and development, including the use of “super intelligence” — a term the administration uses in place of AI — to deepen scientific understanding of female biology.

Five Pillars of Women’s Health Innovation

Mrs. Trump outlined what she called the First Lady’s Five Pillars of Women’s Health Innovation, which will guide the task force’s work:

Direct research funding toward cures for diseases that affect women in unique ways. The administration says many conditions — including autoimmune disorders, reproductive cancers and chronic pain syndromes — remain under-researched despite disproportionately affecting women. Use advanced intelligence systems to enhance insight into female biology and accelerate medical discoveries. Trump said emerging technologies can shorten the timeline for identifying disease mechanisms and developing targeted therapies. Speed the transition of promising treatments from laboratories to patients while maintaining strict safety standards. The First Lady emphasized the need to reduce regulatory bottlenecks without compromising patient protections. Ensure breakthroughs are accessible and affordable to women regardless of income. “Medical advances should serve every woman,” she said, noting disparities in access to care. Replace generations of silence with open conversation, education and compassion. Trump said cultural stigma has long prevented women from discussing health concerns openly, hindering early diagnosis and treatment.

“Our mission must serve women at every stage of life,” she said. “From young girls just starting out, to mothers balancing complex responsibilities, to mature women who deserve vitality, dignity and independence.”

The executive order for First Lady Melania Trump’s women’s health initiative is preserved in the federal registry.

A Call for Collaboration

The executive order highlights the role of private-sector innovation in advancing women’s health. Administration officials say partnerships with biotech firms, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies will be essential to developing new therapies and expanding clinical trials.

The First Lady said the first working session of the Women’s Health Task Force was scheduled that day, bringing together Cabinet members, researchers, clinicians and federal administrators.

“We will move our hopes into action,” she said. “Beginning today, we will change the reality of women’s health.”

Dr. Erica Schwartz, the newly confirmed Director of the CDC made her Rose Garden debut at the event. She is the first Black woman to lead the CDC and worked on the COVID-19 response during Trump’s first term in office.

Rosa Delauro (D-CT) said in a statement that she “could not agree more” with the First Lady’s vision for expanding women’s health research and ensuring treatments are accessible to all women. However, she called out the budget cuts to health in President Trump’s budget proposals for FY 2027 — which included $6 billion (12%) cuts to NIH research funding and the elimination of certain HHS agencies. She said that Mr. Trump’s policies are working against these goals. But DeLauro also invited collaboration with Mrs. Trump.

“I would be glad to work with the First Lady to make the five pillars she lays out a reality. Since I first became chair of the Labor-HHS-Education subcommittee in 2019, we have tripled funding for NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health. I am eager to build on that progress, but that will mean reversing many of the policies this White House is pursuing.”

How Jill Biden’s Initiative Worked — and How Melania Trump’s Effort Compares

Dr. Biden launched the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research in November 2023 with a goal to fundamentally change how the United States approaches and funds women’s health research. The initiative, led jointly by the Office of the First Lady and the White House Gender Policy Council, was designed to close long-standing gaps in medical research by prioritizing conditions that uniquely affect women, disproportionately impact them, or present differently in women than in men. The Biden initiative emphasized correcting decades of underrepresentation of women in clinical trials, improving data standards, and coordinating federal agencies — including HHS, Defense, Veterans Affairs, and the Office of Science and Technology Policy — to accelerate research and address disparities, particularly for women of color and women with disabilities. It also sought to build public-private partnerships to spur innovation and deliver rapid, high-impact recommendations for federal action.

However, Trump’s new executive order also revokes two Biden-era actions: the November 2023 memorandum establishing the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research and a March 2024 executive order expanding women’s health research. The Trump administration says its new approach will emphasize translating scientific discoveries into improved treatments and patient care.

Presidential Support

President Trump congratulated the First Lady for what he called an “outstanding contribution” to national health policy. “She’s a very skilled person,” he said, praising her leadership on issues ranging from technology to family support programs.

The administration says the initiative will help ensure American women have access to “the highest-quality, scientifically supported medical information and care,” while accelerating the development of new treatments and cures.

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