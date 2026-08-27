Megyn Kelly’s Dolly Parton Tribute Sparks Backlash

Photorealistic pic of Megyn Kelly – via eurAI

*Megyn Kelly’s tribute to Dolly Parton quickly became a target for criticism, with social media users arguing that Kelly’s public persona clashes sharply with the values they associate with the late country music icon.

Following news of Parton’s death at 80, Kelly shared an emotional message on X praising the singer’s character and ability to bring people together.

“Dolly Parton seemed as close to total goodness as any mere mortal could come,” Kelly wrote. “She united us all in our love and admiration for her and, now, in mourning her. God bless you Dolly. R.I.P.”

Rather than receiving widespread support, the post prompted users to revisit Kelly’s past public comments and political commentary. According to The Daily Beast, several commenters questioned why Kelly would invoke Parton’s legacy of kindness and inclusion given her own history of controversial remarks about women and Black people.

Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Joyful Noise” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, on January 9, 2012. (Adam Gold/iPhoto)

One person contrasted the two women directly, writing, “Dolly was everything you aren’t: warm, generous, beloved – and good television.”

Another commenter argued that Parton spent her career extending compassion toward people who had been marginalized, while accusing Kelly of building her platform around division. “You of all people praising Dolly Parton is rich. Dolly spent her life leading with kindness, compassion, generosity, and respect for people others marginalized,” the user wrote. “Megyn has built a career doing nearly the opposite. Maybe don’t use Dolly’s light to soften a brand built on division.”

The reaction comes as Parton’s family and representatives continue to emphasize the qualities that defined her beyond her enormous entertainment career. Parton died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville following what her team described as a brief battle with cancer.

Her seven-decade career included landmark songs such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” while her philanthropy included the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children.

For many fans, however, Parton’s legacy extends beyond her music and charitable work. Her family described her legacy as one of “love, compassion, and resilience,” which became a central point of the backlash directed at Kelly.

Another social media user was even more direct, writing, “How dare your racist, xenophobic, s—bag mouth even mention her.”

Dolly was everything you aren't: warm, generous, beloved – and good television. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) August 25, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Dolly Parton, Country Music Icon and Beloved Entertainer, Dies At 80

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