Lonzo Ball Reveals He Helped Mom Leave Father LaVar Ball: ‘I’m Glad She Left’ | VIDEO

The NBA free agent says Tina Ball was nearly forced out and is now in a better place.

Lonzo Ball/YouTube screenshot

*Lonzo Ball says his mother needed a way out of her marriage, and he helped make that happen.

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Speaking on a recent podcast, Ball revealed that he personally helped Tina Ball leave her marriage to LaVar Ball, saying he believed she needed to get out of the relationship. His comments came after his father said Tina ended their marriage after three decades together. Ball, however, said that version of events does not tell the full story.

“The situation that is put before, if y’all is not how it went down, I’m not about to get into all the details,” Lonzo said. “My mom didn’t want to leave. She was quote-unquote damn near forced to leave. I helped her leave. I’m glad she left. She’s in a great spot. … They obviously don’t f*** with each other, but I’ll f*** with them both.

Tina Ball and LaVar Ball/YouTube screenshot

The 28-year-old emphasized his love for both parents. He said each of them is doing fine today, even though they want nothing to do with one another. He also defended his mother’s decision, saying she “was not wrong at all.”

“She did not leave him because he lost his foot. That’s a myth that was put out there. … They didn’t work out, and it is what it is, man. They’re both doing well, and I love them both. We can move on now.”

Word of the couple’s split first came from LaVar himself. The 58-year-old patriarch shared the news on a livestream with N3on, filmed at the family’s Chino Hills, California property last month, and framed the decision as Tina’s alone.

“You know with my wife, Tina, decided to go her own way. That’s why you don’t see her right here,” LaVar said, per SandraRose.com. “But she want to go do something else, that’s fine with me. We had our run.”

Tina and LaVar connected as college athletes at Cal State Los Angeles and tied the knot in 1997. Together they raised three sons and built one of the most recognizable brands in sports entertainment, spanning the hardwood, business ventures and reality TV.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: LaVar Ball Says Wife Left Him After Nearly Three Decades of Marriage

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