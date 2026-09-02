Lionel Richie Remains Hospitalized as Doctors Conduct Cardiac Testing

Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Lionel Richie is spending another day in a St. Louis hospital as doctors conduct testing for possible cardiac-related issues, according to Page Six.

The music icon checked himself into a local hospital after Saturday’s concert at the Muny Amphitheater, where he needed a chair to finish his performance of “All Night Long.” Doctors had initially been looking into slight dehydration as a possible explanation for his condition.

Richie’s latest hospitalization comes just over two months after another health scare interrupted his tour.

In June, the Grammy-winning musician became ill during a performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. Richie appeared to struggle while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling,” eventually sitting down several times before ending the concert early.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd at the time. The episode resulted in Richie canceling scheduled performances in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

On July 4, Richie shared a message on Instagram thanking supporters for their concern.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️,” he wrote. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

By the time Richie performed in St. Louis, however, he acknowledged that the health problems he had experienced on the road had been unsettling.

“Some things have been happening on this tour that kind of shook me up a little bit, because I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” he told the audience, adding, “I went back to the doctor, and he said, ‘You are suffering from dehydration.’”

The latest hospitalization has now prompted doctors to examine possible cardiac-related issues.

Richie is reportedly expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lionel Richie Hospitalized Again After Telling Crowd He’s Battling Dehydration

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