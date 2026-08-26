LeBron James Partners with PGA Tour to Launch Akron Golf Event

NBA star LeBron James in Hong Kong, China, 5 on September 2017. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*LeBron James is turning his growing passion for golf into a philanthropic venture, teaming up with the PGA Tour to bring a brand new tournament to Akron, Ohio, starting in 2027, ESPN reports.

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The LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational will run July 6 and 7, 2027, at Firestone Country Club’s South Course. Unlike a typical pro stop, competitors will come from the PGA Tour’s Pro-Bound Five initiative. The program, launched in 2024, rewards the season’s top five finishers in the APGA Collegiate Ranking with membership on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour. This gives golfers outside the sport’s traditional recruiting channels a shot at going professional.

James framed the event as a way to give Akron kids exposure to a sport he says changed his own outlook.

“Golf has become a passion of mine, and I’ve seen firsthand how the game can open doors, build relationships and create opportunities that many kids don’t even know exist,” he said.

“This partnership with the PGA Tour gives my foundation a chance to introduce my I Promise students and more people to the game at a young age, support talented athletes chasing their dreams, and continue investing in the city of Akron that means everything to me,” James added.

That connection to I Promise extends into the tournament. Players who’ve come up through Pro-Bound Five will spend time mentoring I Promise students away from the course.

“The PGA Tour believes golf can create opportunity, change lives and bring communities together,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Brian Rolapp. “LeBron and the LeBron James Family Foundation have shown what is possible when that commitment is backed by action, and this partnership brings that shared vision to life.”

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