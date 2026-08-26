Lauren London To Play Snoop Dogg’s Mom in ‘Snoop’ Biopic

Lauren London at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Depositphotos)

*A new chapter of NBCUniversal’s expanding partnership with Snoop Dogg is taking shape, as casting for his biopic is getting underway.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

According to Deadline, Lauren London has joined the project, titled “Snoop,” to play Beverly Tate, the mother of the hip-hop star. Jonathan Daviss will star as Snoop Dogg himself, while Myles Bullock takes on the role of Dr. Dre. Craig Brewer will helm the movie set for theatrical release on August 6, 2027.

London and Snoop Dogg worked together on multiple music video projects in the early 2000s. The rapper’s upcoming biopic marks the debut release under Death Row Pictures’ new overall agreement with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

American hip-hop star Snoop Dogg performs in concert on Sziget Feztival/Credit: Depositphotos

The deal, announced in 2025, spans film, television, sports programming and streaming content.

“Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry. Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project. There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners,” said NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley in a statement.

Snoop added: “Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Snoop Dogg Teams with Eli Roth for Haunted House Horror Film

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.