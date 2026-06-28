Juneteenth Celebration in South L.A. Sets Record With 700-Person Soul Train Line | PICsVideo

Original Soul Train dancers joined hundreds of community members at Lauren Halsey Sculpture Park for a joyous Juneteenth celebration of Black history, unity and culture.

Juneteenth Soul Train – Fantastic dancer, Damita Jo Freeman enjoying the event along with Sharon Hill-Wood

*Juneteenth 2026 throughout Southern California was filled with important, educational, yet fun events. The historic celebration at the Lauren Halsey Sculpture Park in South Central L.A. was more than just a party. It was a genuine demonstration of love and unity by an eager community in remembrance of one of the most important times in Black History (and this nation).

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The crowd of all ages began gathering in the early morning. They were anxious to be away from the day’s bad news. Instead, they chose to be among their people: happy, strong, and proud people. They were especially excited to see their idols: the very popular, historic 70s Soul Train dancers, who “showed up and showed out!”

Not only would the attendees learn interesting facts about Black culture, but together they would create something fun and historic: the longest Soul Train line in history! At least 700 people from the community showed their “stuff” dancing down that unforgettable line with the legendary Soul Train Gang!

“Everything was amazing!” according to veteran Soul Train dancer, Carol Creekmore. Everything was very well organized and executed perfectly. Our history of unity and resiliency will NEVER die!”

Juneteenth Soul Train – Sister Dreamer Sculpture Park was the site of the exciting celebration

Juneteenth Soul Train – Skip, Thelma, Juliette, Sheila, and Thelma’s beautiful daughter

Hip-talking DJ’s played soul-rocking music the entire day. Rhythmic Marching Bands, Roller Skaters, and young Drill Teams captivated the audience, while film and television crews were on hand to record it all! 70s Soul Train dancers, Sharon Hill and Linda Sims provided interesting insight for the tv audience of Channel 11 news, whose reporter was excited to try his “luck” at joining the dancers.

It was obvious the historic dancers were having a great time being with each other at this special event. They were eager to share time, chatting and take photos with longtime fans who showed up super excited to meet their favorite dance “stars” they’d admired so many years ago on the Legendary Soul Train show.

Freddie Maxie, who toured the country decades ago with a group of Soul Train veterans showcasing their unique 70s style, said, “Sculpture Park was the perfect location to honor our Black History—past, present, and future. The Soul Train Line represented rejoicing and renewing our spiritual SOUL as we continue into the future.”

The beautiful Sheila (the Diva) Lewis added, “I had a phenomenal day at Sculpture Park. There were people from all walks of life enjoying and helping to celebrate this amazing holiday. We attempted to break the record for the Longest Soul Train Line. And being one of the Original Soul Train dancers, I’m proud to say, WE DID IT! Yes!!” Yep. As with anything, unity of purpose is the key to getting things done.

Juneteenth Soul Train – All lined up and ready to go! Thelma Davis (right)—a 70’s Soul Train veteran was making sure everything was in order

Comradery—A Vital Ingredient!

For dedicated Soul Train veteran, Thelma Davis, a major key to pulling off any project – serious or not—is that there’s unity of purpose. And she’s convinced that was the key to making this event such a success.

As the busy coordinator and main facilitator of the Soul Train line, Thelma smiled, saying, “I had my doubts as to whether we could surpass the previous record of 500 people doing their thing in the historic Soul Train line. But my doubts were quickly laid to rest, as the community response was overwhelming!” Although the final-final tally is not in at this writing, Thelma did see numbers above 900.

Thelma concluded her assessment saying, “Visionary artist, Lauren Halsey’s architectural park was a welcoming venue. It was the perfect gathering place for the young and old in the community, where camaraderie, love, and respect were evident. So, it was a great success!”

Juneteenth Soul Train – Singer, Efrem ‘LoveLogiq’ Bryant was on site, too, celebrating with his mom, yours truly, Flo Jenkins

Singer, Efrem “LoveLogiq” Bryant was on site, too—seeing things from a younger generation perspective while enjoying the moment with all the veteran dancers and his mom (yours truly). He observed that “It was a beautiful experience to see so many generations of people enjoying each other for just being who we are: Black, beautiful, loving, powerful.” He’s seen enjoying the day in a photo taken by veteran Soul Train dancer, Freddie Maxie.

No Soul Train event is complete without other veterans like Carol Creekmore, Sharon Hill, and Damita Jo Freeman. “We all had a blast!” was their obvious unified agreement as they danced, reminisced, and took photos with their community of long-time fans. The event ended with a documentary tribute to Chuck Johnson, a highly relevant part of Don Cornelius’ former Soul Train staff.

Along with all the fun and laughter, everyone knew exactly what this Juneteenth celebration was really all about. And why—especially during this complex time in American history—we must never forget WHO we are, what we’ve fought so hard to accomplish, and why our wisdom, awareness, and unity are so vital in not allowing ourselves to be hijacked into forgetful ignorance.

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