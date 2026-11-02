Heart-Forward Acting: How Jonathan Roumie & Elizabeth Tabish Keep ‘The Chosen’ Feeling Real | EUR EXCLUSIVE

*Review The Chosen retells the life of Jesus through the eyes of the people who walked beside him, trading stained-glass distance for lived-in, human detail. Its crowd-powered rise proved there’s a huge audience hungry for faith-rooted storytelling with real cinematic ambition. The writing gives fishermen, outcasts and skeptics full inner lives, so even familiar scenes land with fresh stakes. Roumie’s grounded, warm take on Jesus anchors the series, and Tabish’s Mary Magdalene brings a raw, lived-in vulnerability. Season six keeps raising the emotional and dramatic bar.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Ask a cast member what they’ve learned from their scene partner and you usually get a polite nod. Ask Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish and you get tears, a safety lesson and a Gethsemane confession. EURweb has the full conversation.

The Chosen season six starts streaming November 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Jonathan Roumie & Dallas Jenkins on the set of The Chosen (Amazon Prime Video)

EURweb: Jonathan, what have you learned from Elizabeth while filming The Chosen? And Elizabeth, what have you learned from Jonathan?

Jonathan Roumie: That’s a very good question. I’ve learned that there’s no end to the depth of the emotional well she can draw from. It’s been so remarkably impressive.

Elizabeth Tabish: You’re going to make me cry now. That’s very sweet. I’ve learned so much from you, and I notice it most when there are a lot of people in a scene and a lot going on. You tune in to people’s hearts and the purpose of the scene so directly and so effortlessly. You care so much, and it makes a big difference, especially when new people come onto set for their first day. You speak to them in character, and it puts people in a safe place and at ease. I get to witness these scenes unfold in beautiful ways, and I think it’s because of your acting leadership, your heart-forward style of acting.

EURweb: Other people have said the same thing today about how present and supportive you are on a personal level, even when you don’t have to be…

Jonathan Roumie: That’s awesome. We do this for each other. They do that for me, too. We’re all part of a force operating within the context of these lines, these scenes, this script and ultimately a story that has the power to change people’s lives.

The Chosen (Amazon Prime Video)

EURweb: Speaking of storylines, what was your rose and thorn from season five?

Elizabeth Tabish: Tough to choose! My rose is the women’s Last Supper with Jesus, where we all go around the table and share our gratitude with him. My thorn is getting kidnapped by a stranger. I read that and thought, “Oh, wow.” Magdalene would never, but she does. I had to make it work in my head: she has good instincts, and he seems nice. But don’t follow strangers into a cart, and don’t let them put bags over your head. I’ve always wanted to clear that up.

Jonathan Roumie: Noted. That’s great advice.I like her answer. My thorn was Gethsemane. I was trying to figure out how to get through it and be at peace with everything in that scene. It’s still such a complex scene to me. I have a hard time watching myself, and that one still confounds me. I don’t even know if I’m answering your question properly, but that counts as a thorn. My rose is the suppers, plural. The one I expected was the one we shot in this room, and we really took our time with it. It was beautiful. The bonus rose was the scene with the women. That was super powerful.

Elizabeth Tabish: Like a whole bouquet! I love a unique question.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6xRpgq3CJo

The Chosen Elizabeth Tabish & Jonathan Roumie

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals Jesus’ Final Hours Before Crucifixion

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE