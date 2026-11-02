The Roc Nation singer says he's part of the family but won't take offense if Jay-Z brings out no guests.

American singer, songwriter, musician and actor John Legend performs at a concert in Shenzhen city, south China’s Guangdong province, 6 March 2018. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*John Legend isn’t counting on a Super Bowl invitation from Jay-Z. The singer says the rap mogul hasn’t asked him to join the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, and he’s at peace with that.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Legend, who recently signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management, discussed it with radio personality Fadam Got Da Juice, theJasmineBRAND reports, via HotNewHipHop. He made no secret of the connection. “I’m part of the family,” he said.

Still, he won’t hold it against Hov if he goes solo. “I wouldn’t be mad if he said ‘I’m not bringing no guest out,'” Legend said.

The question follows a big night for the pair. On Oct. 23, Legend joined Jay-Z and DJ Khaled for “God Did” at SoFi Stadium, one of several surprise guests during the rapper’s two-night anniversary run in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z (Depositphotos)

Jay-Z heads back to that same venue on Feb. 14, 2027, to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, as EURweb reported last week. Roc Nation has helped produce the show since 2019, but this marks his first time leading it.

“From ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said when the news broke. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

The gig crowns his yearlong JAY-Z 30 celebration of his debut album, which included three record-setting sellouts at Yankee Stadium.

For NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the booking is a long time coming. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” he said.

Hamish Hamilton will direct, with Roc Nation serving as executive producer. Fans can catch the performance on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, or stream it on NFL+.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jemele Hill: ‘White Women Do Not Own Blonde Hair’ | WATCH

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE