Jackson 5 Brothers Get Their Own Documentary

The film traces the brothers' journey from Gary, Indiana, to global fame and includes Tito's last interview.

The Jackson 5 (top row (l-r): Marlon and Jermaine – Bottom row (l-r): Tito, Michael, Jackie – Getty

*Tito Jackson’s last interview before his 2024 death will reach audiences through a new film about his famous family. The untitled documentary centers on him and fellow Jackson 5 founders Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon.

It marks the first time the four brothers have made a documentary of their own. Workerbee, a Banijay UK company, produced it with Paper Route Studios over three years, Variety reported.

Director Benjamin Hirsch, whose credits include “Janet Jackson,” jumped at the chance. “Following our work with Janet Jackson, having the opportunity to work with the Jackson brothers is a huge privilege,” he said.

The story begins in Gary, Indiana, where Joe Jackson pushed his sons hard. According to the film’s official description, his “uncompromising determination turned family rehearsals into a relentless training ground.” The brothers don’t share a single memory of those days. Each recalls “the pressure, the competition, the laughter between takes” in his own way.

The Jacksons (Jackie, Marlon, Tito) – Getty Images

From there, the film follows their climb to worldwide fame, the rifts that divided them, and their eventual reunion. It blends fly-on-the-wall footage, vintage family clips, and the brothers’ own memories.

“From listening to their untold and amazing stories, delving into their rare and often unseen archival footage and rediscovering their incredible back catalog of hits, this film has been a real treat to put together,” Hirsch said.

Rick Murray, CEO of Workerbee Group, said executive producer Marc Pos brought the idea to the company. “When Marc Pos came to us about working with The Jacksons, it was an instant ‘yes,'” Murray said. He added that the film tells the band’s story “from their perspective, offering an unprecedented insight into their rise from humble beginnings to global superstardom and their lives through today.”

Viewers worldwide can watch it as a 90-minute feature or a three-part series. Mediawan will pitch it to international buyers at Mipcom, and Banijay Entertainment’s Creative Fund backed its early development.

“The never-seen-before access to the family archives and the ambition of the project make it the defining documentary on the Jacksons,” Benjamin Lepetit, VP of content at Mediawan Rights, said.

Paper Route Studios co-founder Corey Russell said the brothers have earned the spotlight. “The Jacksons are a music royalty and deserve to have their story told,” he said. “We can’t wait for audiences to see this film.”

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