E. Lynn Harris’ ‘Invisible Life’ Musical Premieres at Howard Theatre

Ashford & Simpson wrote the score for the stage adaptation, which uses AI-powered visual design.

(From Left to Right: E. Lynn Harris, Carl Reed, Proteus X, Deonté Staats)

*E. Lynn Harris’ groundbreaking first novel is heading to the stage.

“Behind the Mask: Invisible Life (The Musical)” debuts Nov. 30 at Washington, D.C.’s historic Howard Theatre and closes Dec. 1, 2026, World AIDS Day. Producers picked the date to honor the book’s frank treatment of love, identity, and secrecy, per the news release.

Published in 1991, “Invisible Life” follows Raymond Tyler Jr., a gifted young attorney whose secret romance with football star Kelvin Ellis upends his life. A fresh start in New York brings him love and a chosen family. Then Kelvin returns, and an HIV revelation forces Raymond to choose between hiding and living openly.

Grammy-winning Motown legends Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson wrote the original score, which blends R&B, gospel, and house. Javon Johnson, known for “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “The Oval,” adapted the book. August Wilson once personally selected Johnson as his protégé.

Producers bill the show as among the first American musicals with AI-powered visual design. Oscar winner Carl Reed and his studio, Composition Media, are merging animation, set design and new tools to shape its look.

“Our focus is always the story,” Reed said. “AI doesn’t replace creative vision, it amplifies it, giving experienced artists, animators, and professional production studios new ways to bring ideas to life and expand the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“We’re entering a new chapter for E. Lynn Harris’s narrative tapestry, where theater, television, and AI can come together in ways that honor his legacy while opening the door to new possibilities for Black storytelling,” said producer and co-writer Proteus X. Gilead Sciences is sponsoring the production through its “Creating Possible” platform, which backs stories that fight HIV stigma.

Harris, who died in 2009, self-published his debut before scoring 12 straight New York Times bestsellers. His books put Black gay romance on bestseller lists, reaching a readership made up largely of straight Black women. His longtime Doubleday editor, Charles Flowers, said the novels “gave some closeted gay men the courage to come out.” NPR put it simply: “E. Lynn Harris made sexuality a best-seller.”

More adaptations are on the way. Proteus X and Deonté Staats are developing Harris’ bestseller “Basketball Jones” as an hour-long TV drama, with Staats as creator, writer and showrunner. “Invisible Life,” once in development at HBO, is also being redeveloped for the screen.

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