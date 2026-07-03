‘Not Everybody Wants to Get Free’: India Arie’s Critique Just Became a Club Remix

The producer of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" flipped India Arie's criticism into content — and now the culture is arguing about double standards, low vibrations, and who really runs the industry.

Yung Miami and India Arie

*India Arie: “Not everybody wants to get free. I’m disappointed in the direction of our music. We can do better.”

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J. White Did It, producer of Yung Miami‘s “Spend Dat,” watching the interview: cracks knuckles, opens laptop, loads up India’s own song as a sample

Y’ALL. 💀

This man really said “Oh you don’t like my beat? Cool. Let me put YOUR voice under it and see how you feel now.” This is petty on a level that deserves its own award category. He is in that studio with his whole chest, dancing like he just discovered fire, previewing a remix that combines India Arie’s introspective neo-soul classic “Video” with a song whose main lyrical content is about, uh, getting money and spending it fast.

The AUDACITY. The STRATEGY. The complete and utter trolling.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” producer J. White Did It teases remix using India Arie’s “Video” song pic.twitter.com/bkt72C7BEi — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 2, 2026

Now the internet is split three ways:

Take 1: The Purists

“This is disgusting. India Arie is a national treasure. She spoke about raising the vibration and you sample her to make a strip-club anthem? This is why Black music is in the gutter. Her song will outlive this remix, this decade, and probably this entire producer’s career.”

Take 2: The Realists

“Okay but is the remix fire though? Because I hate to admit it but that bassline with her vocals is kind of… working? I feel conflicted. I feel dirty. I feel like I need to go to confession. But my head is nodding.”

Take 3: The Feminists With Receipts

“Why is India Arie coming for Yung Miami but not a SINGLE male rapper with worse lyrics? Where is this energy for the dudes who’ve been saying degrading things since the 90s? Another Black woman catching the heat while the men get a pass. We’re tired. We see you. And J. White is laughing all the way to the bank.”

And honestly? That third take is the one that’s got me thinking.

Yung Miami and India Arie

Because India Arie is right about the message, she’s always been right. That woman has spent 20 years telling Black women they are enough without the extras. She’s consistent. We respect that.

But she aimed at Yung Miami — a Black woman making music in a system that rewards shock value — instead of the executives, the male artists, the streaming algorithms that push this content to the top. That part? That’s a choice.

And now J. White Did It has turned her critique into content. He’s not mad. He’s not defensive. He’s not writing a think piece. He’s literally just vibing in a studio with a sly grin on his face like “Y’all see what I did?”

It’s disrespectful. It’s hilarious. It’s genius marketing. It’s everything wrong and right about hip-hop culture in one 30-second clip.

I need y’all to be honest in the comments: Are you offended or are you entertained? Because I’m both and I hate that for myself. 😭

Tag your friend who would absolutely play this remix at the function just to start drama. You know who they are. 👀

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