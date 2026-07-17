Halle Berry Rejects Retirement Talk Ahead of 60th Birthday

The Oscar winner says age will not erase her ambition, purpose or place in Hollywood.

Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Union’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Halle Berry does not view her upcoming 60th birthday as a deadline for leaving Hollywood.

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The Oscar-winning actress said she remains energized by her work and rejects suggestions that decades of success should lead to retirement. Berry discussed the issue during an appearance on the “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast, Business Insider reports.

“People actually say, ‘But you’ve done so much. Like, isn’t it time to just quit all that and sit down somewhere and just be on a permanent vacation?'” Berry said.

Berry, who turns 60 on Aug. 14, questioned why reaching a certain age should require her to abandon a career that continues to provide fulfillment.

Halle Berry at Halle Berry And Revlon Celebrate Achievements In Cancer Research, Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA 06-03-15.

David Edwards/DailyCeleb.Com/Depositphotos

“Why do I want to, after I’ve worked my whole life so hard and it’s made me feel all of myself, it’s validated who I was, it’s given me a sense of purpose,” she said. “Why should I now sit down and give that all away — and then what?”

Her frustration extends beyond questions about her own career. Berry believes society often treats retirement as proof that older people have completed their most meaningful contributions.

“We’re expected to find something else to do, we’re expected to be on a permanent vacation as if life is somehow over, or we no longer have value, or what we have to say isn’t significant anymore,” she said.

Berry said she regularly challenges that message when others direct it toward her.

“That’s the hard part for me, I’m always combating that with people and having to quiet them on that issue,” she added.

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