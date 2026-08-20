‘God With Us’ Trailer Reveals Faith-Filled Story of Love, Family and Grace | WATCH

*The official trailer for “God With Us” has arrived, offering a first look at a faith-driven story centered on love, family, and the challenges that can test even the strongest beliefs.

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The film follows childhood sweethearts Mary Anne Thomas and Joseph “Junie” Love, who find themselves on a divine mission that forces them to reconsider what they thought their future would look like. As their journey unfolds, their faith is tested while they discover how deeply love can shape the choices they make.

Described as a modern-day parable, “God With Us” explores themes of faith, grace, and unconditional love while bringing heart and humor to its story.

Aspen Kennedy, known for “The Forge,” and Ashley Olivia Fisher, who appeared in “Average Joe,” lead the cast as Mary Anne and Junie. The ensemble also includes Rotimi, Roger Guenveur Smith, Ashley Rios, Gregory Alan Williams, Clifton Powell and Lil Rel Howery.

The newly released trailer gives audiences their first look at the characters and the emotional journey at the center of the film. With Mary Anne and Junie facing circumstances that challenge their faith and plans, the story examines what can happen when life takes an unexpected turn.

For audiences looking for a faith-based story with elements of drama, humor and romance, “God With Us” offers a contemporary take on familiar themes of belief and devotion.

“God With Us” opens in select theaters on November 13, 2026. Watch the official trailer above.

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