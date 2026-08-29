NewsBits: Kanye West’s Former Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Deported, Tyler Perry Scores Renewals, André 3000 Joins ‘Scooby-Doo’

Milo Yiannopoulos sent back to the UK as Tyler Perry and André 3000 make major TV moves.

Milo Yiannopoulos (ICE mugshot) – via ICE

*In today’s NewsBits, Kanye West’s former executive Milo Yiannopoulos is back in the United Kingdom after being deported by U.S. immigration authorities. Meanwhile, Tyler Perry’s “Divorced Sistas” and “Zatima” have scored new seasons, and André 3000 is returning to acting with a mysterious recurring role in Netflix’s “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

Milo Yiannopoulos Deported to UK After ICE Arrest

Milo Yiannopoulos is officially back in his home country after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Kanye West’s former executive to the United Kingdom, according to TMZ.

Federal law enforcement sources told TMZ that ICE agents removed Yiannopoulos from a holding facility in Louisiana and transported him under federal authority to an airport in another state, where he boarded a flight to the UK.

The sources said ICE later received confirmation from British authorities that Yiannopoulos had arrived in his home country.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson also confirmed the deportation, saying Yiannopoulos was sent “back to his home country.”

The removal followed Yiannopoulos’ arrest Thursday night at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. ICE agents reportedly took him into custody after he stepped off a plane and later transferred him to a holding facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, for undocumented detainees awaiting deportation.

A federal judge issued a final removal order for Yiannopoulos on July 22, 2026, after he remained in the United States beyond his authorized stay. Yiannopoulos had legally entered the country in 2019.

The deportation brings his latest U.S. immigration saga to a decisive end: bye-bye America, hello Britain.

Divorced Sistas promo

Zatima promo

Tyler Perry Lands New Seasons for “Divorced Sistas” and “Zatima”

Tyler Perry is keeping two of his popular relationship dramas in business.

Paramount+, in partnership with BET Studios, announced that “Divorced Sistas” has been renewed for Season 3, while “Zatima” will return for Season 6. Premiere dates will be announced later.

“Divorced Sistas” debuted June 10, 2025, and delivered the biggest series launch in BET+ history. Additional episodes, considered a second season, arrived in April 2026. BET+ was folded into Paramount+ in June.

Perry created, directs, writes and executive produces “Divorced Sistas,” which follows friends Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany and Bridgette through the complications of divorce, marriage and dating.

Season 3 will consist of 16 episodes and promises a confession that exposes years of deception, half-truths and emotional compromises among the women and the relationships they thought they were protecting.

The cast includes LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, Jennifer Sears, DeVon Franklin, Ronreaco Lee and Robert Christopher Riley.

“Zatima,” Perry’s spinoff of “Sistas,” also gets a 16-episode new season. The series follows Zac and Fatima through the highs and lows of their relationship, with the upcoming chapter placing their fight to protect their family at the center of the story.

DeVale Ellis and Crystal Reneé Hayslett lead a cast that also includes Nzinga Imani, Remington Hoffman, Cameron Fuller and Guyviaud Joseph.

Andre 3000 – (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

André 3000 Takes Mysterious “Scooby-Doo” Role

André 3000 is heading back in front of the camera — and this time, there’s a supernatural mystery waiting for him.

The Outkast legend, whose full name is André Benjamin, has joined Netflix’s upcoming live-action “Scooby-Doo: Origins” in a recurring role alongside Cathy Moriarty. Details about Benjamin’s character are being kept under wraps.

The series is filming in Atlanta and is expected to premiere in 2027. Its young Mystery Inc. lineup features Maxwell Jenkins as Fred, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma and Mckenna Grace as Daphne.

Netflix’s modern reimagining follows old friends Shaggy and Daphne during their final summer at camp, where they become caught up in a haunting mystery involving a lonely Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

Benjamin is no stranger to acting. His film credits include “Idlewild,” “Be Cool,” “Four Brothers” and the Jimi Hendrix biopic “Jimi: All Is By My Side.” His television work includes “The Shield,” “American Crime” and “Dispatches From Elsewhere.”

From Milo Yiannopoulos’ forced return to the UK to Tyler Perry expanding two of his TV worlds and André 3000 entering the mystery-solving business, today’s entertainment NewsBits delivers immigration drama, renewal wins and one especially intriguing casting surprise.

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