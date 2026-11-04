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Diana Ross Returns to Australia for Exclusive Sydney Summertime Show

The Motown icon will perform on the eve of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, her first Australian concert since 2006.
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Diana Ross at Clive Davis's Annual Pre Grammy Extravaganza.
Diana Ross at Clive Davis’s Annual Pre Grammy Extravaganza. the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA. 02-07-06. (Photo by s_bukley/Depositphotos)
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*Diana Ross is returning to Australia for the first time in more than 20 years, with a one-night-only concert in Sydney.

The Motown legend will perform at Centennial Park on Friday, March 5, 2027, Billboard reports. Ross will headline the inaugural Sydney Summertime concert series, organized by Black Peach Touring. The company’s leaders, Jessica Ducrou and Elise Huntley, celebrated the announcement.

“Diana Ross is an absolute icon and to have her choose Sydney Summertime for her only Australian show, one night only in Centennial Park, on the eve of Mardi Gras is exactly the kind of unforgettable moment we created this series for,” they said. “It’s going to be something very special.”

Ducrou launched Black Peach last year after serving as CEO of Secret Sounds Group. Sydney Summertime will debut in 2027, with The Strokes and Kings of Leon also scheduled to perform.

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Ross will headline her own concert featuring a DJ set from British electronic duo Groove Armada. The performance marks Ross’ first Australian concert since November 2006, when she appeared at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre.

“To have an international superstar of her caliber headline at Sydney Summertime for an Australian-exclusive performance is a major coup for NSW,” said State Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper.

He also highlighted the economic benefits of attracting major international performers.

“Events like this are a powerful driver of tourism. They bring more visitors to our state, generating economic benefits for local businesses and jobs, and reinforce NSW’s reputation as a destination for world-class live music and entertainment.”

Ross will bring her “Diana Ross Freedom in Motion” show to the all-ages event. Ticket presales begin Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. Sydney time through Black Peach Touring. Organizers plan to announce additional performers.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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