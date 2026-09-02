D4vd Family Sells Houston Home Amid Singer’s Mounting Legal Troubles

D4vd – screenshot

*D4vd’s father sold a Houston home for $229,000 in early July, a transaction now drawing scrutiny as the singer’s criminal case takes a significant turn.

According to TMZ, the three-bedroom property was owned by D4vd’s father, Dawud Burke, who also reportedly took out a loan around the same time. Neither transaction has been publicly linked to D4vd’s legal defense, but the timing has raised questions as his representation shifts dramatically.

On Monday, D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, lost his private defense team and was assigned Los Angeles County public defender Walid Kandeel. The 21-year-old singer pleaded not guilty during a second arraignment after a judge denied Kandeel’s request for additional time.

D4vd and Celeste Rivas

Kandeel addressed the case’s severity while affirming Burke’s right to a full defense. “We recognize the loss of life underlying the allegations and extend our sympathies to those who are grieving. At the same time, David Burke is entitled to a defense that takes his circumstances seriously and carefully examines the evidence. We are committed to providing him with that defense.”

Burke’s former attorneys, Blair Berk and Marilynne Bednarski, along with their team, were granted permission to withdraw from the case. The court did not disclose a reason for their departure.

Legal analyst Lou Shapiro suggested the change may point to financial strain. “The fact that there wasn’t a different private attorney today to substitute in for the previous private counsel, those factors point to an issue of finances for him.”

Burke faces charges including murder with special circumstances, sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains connected to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors allege Burke killed Rivas Hernandez and later concealed her remains. Burke has pleaded not guilty.

The Houston property sale has fueled questions about the family’s finances, though it does not confirm the home was sold to cover legal costs. Burke’s case returns to court in October.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty as Public Defender Takes Over Case

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