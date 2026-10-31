ICE Agent Points Gun Inches from Bystander’s Face During LA Arrest | WATCH

A North Hollywood confrontation caught on camera raises questions about federal agents' use of force as Mayor Karen Bass demands an investigation.

A screenshot from video shows a federal agent shoving a bystander into hedges and aiming a gun as a pedestrian’s dog barks at the confrontation

*A federal immigration agent was caught on video pointing a handgun inches from a man’s face during a confrontation on a North Hollywood sidewalk Friday morning.

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The man, who was walking two dogs, was shoved into bushes as the masked agent aimed his weapon at him.

The disturbing encounter unfolded near Vineland Place and Otsego Street, according to reporting by Salvador Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

The confrontation began after the bystander reached for a pepper-spray canister that an agent had dropped, then tossed it toward the street.

Now, the video is raising serious questions about federal agents’ use of force, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanding an investigation.

ICE WARNING ⚠️ 10/30 840am North Hollywood CA – Abduction with violence reported- Agents threaten bystander walking his dog with gun in his face — CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) October 30, 2026

Video Shows Agent Pointing Gun at Bystander

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday as several masked federal agents were taking another man into custody.

Resident Damari Butler, who recorded the confrontation from his balcony, said agents appeared to tackle the original detainee without warning.

Butler told the Times that agents grabbed the man without asking his name or requesting identification.

As agents carried the detainee away, one dropped a pepper-spray canister. The bystander moved toward it, prompting an agent to rush in his direction.

The man tossed the canister away. Another agent then drew his handgun, shoved the bystander into nearby bushes and held the weapon inches from his face.

The agent eventually holstered his weapon and walked away. The bystander was not arrested, although the video later appears to show another agent spraying him with something.

Police Experts Question Federal Agent’s Actions

Several law enforcement experts who reviewed the footage questioned the agent’s response.

Seth Stoughton, a University of South Carolina law professor and former police officer, acknowledged that agents could reasonably be concerned about someone handling pepper spray.

However, he emphasized that the bystander had already thrown the canister away when the handgun was pointed at him.

Former Redlands Police Chief Jim Bueermann also questioned the agents’ tactics, including their handling of the dropped canister.

Bueermann said reaching for the canister could have justified drawing a weapon initially, but the subsequent confrontation raised questions about the agent’s assessment of the threat.

The Department of Homeland Security had not responded to the Times’ requests for comment.

Karen Bass – Getty

Karen Bass Demands Investigation

Mayor Bass condemned the incident as “unacceptable” and said such conduct “will not be tolerated in L.A.”

She said she was contacting the California Attorney General’s Office to request an investigation into possible wrongdoing.

Bass also referred the matter to U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on a congressional committee overseeing federal immigration enforcement.

The confrontation came one day after a federal judge barred immigration agents in Southern California from making stops based on racial stereotypes.

The ruling concerned discriminatory immigration stops, not the specific confrontation captured in North Hollywood. Authorities have not publicly explained why the original detainee was arrested or identified the agent who pointed the weapon.

For Butler, the incident left a frightening impression. He told the Times he feared the bystander might be killed.

The video has intensified concerns about accountability during immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles.

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