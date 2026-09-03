Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Revenge Thriller ‘Kill Jackie’ Trailer Released | WATCH

Credit: AMC+

*AMC+ dropped the trailer for its new revenge thriller series “Kill Jackie” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones. The eight-episode series premieres exclusively on the streamer October 2, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

Zeta-Jones stars as the title character, a woman who spent the last two decades building a quiet, anonymous life as a fine art dealer after fleeing her past as an international drug smuggler. That peace ends when she learns The Seven Demons, a crew of elite hitmen, have been hired to kill her, per the synopsis.

Convinced someone from her old life is responsible, Jackie sets out to eliminate the Demons before they get to her first. Along the way, she discovers her own buried secrets pose a bigger threat than the assassins on her trail.

Credit: AMC+

The series is based on the novel “The Price You Pay” by Nick Harkaway, writing under the pen name Aidan Truhen. Zeta-Jones is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Óscar Jaenada, Darci Shaw, Raff Law, Enzo Cilenti, Christine Adams, Julian Barratt, Gavin Spokes, Jonathan Cake, Bill Paterson and Ron Perlman.

“Kill Jackie” comes from the team behind “Killing Eve” and “Gangs of London.” The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures, created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth, Peter Lawson and Damon Thomas. Thomas directs, with Butterworth serving as writer and showrunner.

Zeta-Jones is also among the executive producers, alongside Lawson, Jose Agustin Valdes, Butterworth, Thomas, Rebecca Dundon, Dante Di Loreto and Jeffrey Levine. Harkaway is attached as executive consultant.

“Kill Jackie” will stream exclusively on AMC+ in the U.S. starting October 2, 2026. Watch the official trailer below.

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