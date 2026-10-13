‘Ted Lasso’ Star Billy Harris Reveals the Softer Side of Puck in ‘The Sisters Grimm’ Season 2

Season 2 explores Puck’s growing bond with Sabrina, unexpected emotional growth and his newfound sense of family.

*Puck may still be the resident chaos agent in Apple TV’s The Sisters Grimm, but according to Billy Harris, Season 2 gives the centuries-old trickster something he hasn’t always had: room to grow.

Based on Michael Buckley’s New York Times bestselling book series, The Sisters Grimm follows sisters Sabrina and Daphne Grimm, descendants of the Brothers Grimm, as they navigate Ferryport Landing — a town where fairy tales and their characters are very real.

Season 2 picks up one year after their parents mysteriously disappeared, with the sisters continuing their search for answers while facing new mysteries and supernatural threats.

Harris, known to many viewers from Ted Lasso, returns as the voice of Puck.

He said one of the things he hoped for going into the new season was an evolution in the character’s relationship with the girls, particularly Sabrina.

“Slowly but surely, I think because he is impressed by Sabrina, and also he’s just growing with them as a bond, as a team, I do think we see him softening,” Harris said. “We see a different layer to Puck.”

That doesn’t mean Puck suddenly stops being Puck.

Harris said the character will always have his mischievous side, but he appreciated seeing him move beyond simply repeating the behavior audiences saw during the first season.

“It’s nice to see that he’s not just on autopilot doing the same thing that he has been doing for, I guess, hundreds of years, because he is quite old,” he joked.

Season 2 also places Puck more firmly inside the Grimm household. At first, Harris said, Puck appears perfectly content with his new setup.

“He’s got his feet under the table. He’s chilling. He’s got his own bedroom,” Harris said. “I think he thinks that he’s made it. He’s sorted.”

Billy Harris – screenshot

But domestic life alone isn’t enough for Puck. Once he joins Sabrina and Daphne at school and becomes pulled back into their investigations, his adventurous nature takes over.

That growing connection also exposes something beneath the character’s jokes and antagonism: Puck may care deeply about his newly found family.

Asked whether Puck enjoys the makeshift family more than he lets on, Harris didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, 100 percent,” he said. “Ultimately, he’s been brought into a home, and I think probably that’s what he’s always wanted.”

Harris also points to a noticeable shift between Puck and Sabrina this season.

“There is definitely a change in this season between Puck and Sabrina,” he said. “He seems to be entertaining it. He doesn’t seem to be pushing it away.”

The animated series also features Ariel Winter as Sabrina, Leah Newman as Daphne, Laraine Newman as Relda, Abubakar Salim as Charming and Harry Trevaldwyn as Mirror.

All six episodes of The Sisters Grimm Season 2 premiered October 2 and are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe – screenshot

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. Follow her socials @StilettoJill or visit JillMunroe.com. Catch her live M-Thu on KBLA Talk 1580 from 6PM to 7PM.

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