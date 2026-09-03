Bill Bellamy Talks Aging, His MTV Legacy and New Comedy Special

Bill Bellamy – via Depositphotos

*Bill Bellamy is entering his next chapter with plenty of laughs, a fresh comedy hour, and a perspective on aging that comes from experience.

The comedian and former MTV personality recently spoke with “Love and R&B” host KG Smooth about his career and current “Top Billing 2026” tour. Bellamy said his latest material draws from some of the realities that come with getting older, including health and dating later in life.

“I’ve been writing a whole new hour that I think is relevant, it is real, and it is hilarious,” Bellamy said, according to WTLC FM.

His approach to aging is less about taking himself too seriously and more about finding the humor in situations that become increasingly relatable with time. One example comes from his observations about modern dating. “You gotta ask a chick what medicine you on,” he joked.

Bill Bellamy at the Cartier Celebrates 25 Years In Beverly Hills, Cartier Boutique, Beverly Hills, CA 05-09-05. (Photo: Depositphotos)

Beyond the laughs, Bellamy is also taking time to appreciate the recognition that comes with a career spanning decades. He is set to receive the Icon Award at the What’s Funny Comedy Festival in Chicago, an honor that carries special meaning for the veteran entertainer.

“I’ve always wanted to be a trailblazer, an example of Black elegance and excellence,” he shared. “You never know when you’re gonna get your flowers, and I’m just happy to be alive to receive them.”

Bellamy also reflected on his time at MTV, and recalled having “a very friendly, flirtatious energy” with Janet Jackson.

In addition to his comedy work, the longtime entertainer revealed that his new film, “The Stepson,” is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas.

Listen to Bill’s conversation with KG Smooth via the clip below.

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