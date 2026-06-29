Ben Wallace Lists 22,000 Square Foot Goochland Estate For 6.9 Million

The Hall of Famer’s 22,000 square foot home, set on 35 acres, is now up for sale.

Ben Wallace/YouTube screenshot

*Former NBA star Ben Wallace has put his Goochland County estate on the market for $6.9 million, bringing one of Central Virginia’s largest private residences to buyers.

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According to Richmond Biz Sense, the property spans 35 acres and centers on a mansion measuring roughly 22,000 square feet. Built in 2015, the home includes space for at least 13 vehicles through a combination of attached and detached garages.

One of the residence’s standout features is a full indoor basketball court complete with a climbing wall and a viewing balcony.

The house also includes a private gym, an elevator, and a game room with a full bar. A two-story entry hall and expansive living spaces round out the interior.

Ben Wallace’s mansion in Virginia/YouTube screenshot

The primary suite occupies its own wing of the home. It includes dry and wet bars, a lounge area, a two-person shower and a Jacuzzi tub. The suite also features two dressing rooms spread across two levels.

Outside, the grounds include a pond, a bluestone terrace and an infinity-edge pool with a tanning shelf and hot tub.

Wallace and his wife, Chanda, hired Sharon Ligon of The Steele Group, Sotheby’s International Realty, to oversee the sale. Ligon listed the property in the Central Virginia Regional MLS in late May and said prospective buyers from both inside and outside the region quickly expressed interest.

County records value Wallace’s 35-acre estate at more than $8 million, placing the $6.9 million asking price below its assessed value.

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