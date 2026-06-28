Antonia Hylton Gets New MS NOW Role as Network Revamps Weekend Lineup

The award-winning NBC News correspondent moves to weekend afternoons as MS NOW shifts its primetime strategy toward podcasts and taped programming.

Antonia Hylton

*Award-winning news correspondent Antonia Hylton is stepping into a new on-air role as MS NOW continues reshaping its weekend lineup, giving one of broadcast journalism’s fastest-rising stars an expanded platform.

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The network announced Friday that Hylton will move to the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET weekend block in the coming months. The move comes as “The Weekend: Primetime,” which she co-hosted with Ayman Mohyeldin, Elise Jordan, and Catherine Rampell, aired its final Saturday broadcast (06-27-26).

The programming changes are part of a broader strategy outlined by MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler, who said the network is investing heavily in direct-to-consumer content, podcast partnerships, and new programming formats.

“As we prepare for a significant investment in our direct-to-consumer offering and continue developing new programming, content partnerships, and live audience experiences, we are realigning our weekend resources to support this growth,” Kutler wrote in a memo to employees.

According to , the revamped schedule takes effect today, Sunday (06-28-26).

MS NOW Bets on Podcasts

As part of the overhaul, MS NOW will replace portions of its post-6 p.m. ET weekend schedule with taped podcast programming and other original content.

Kutler cited the early success of the network’s partnership with Crooked Media, whose lineup includes segments from popular podcasts such as “Pod Save America,” “Pod Save the World,” “Strict Scrutiny” and “Lovett or Leave It.”

The network plans to expand those offerings throughout the summer while continuing to provide live coverage during major breaking news events.

Mohyeldin, Jordan and Rampell will remain with MS NOW in reporting and contributor roles across the network.

Longtime anchor Alex Witt also announced she will leave the network later this summer after first joining MSNBC in 1999. Kutler praised Witt’s decades of service, noting she has anchored coverage of some of the nation’s biggest news events, from the September 11 attacks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Journalist on the Rise

For Hylton, the move represents another milestone in a career that has steadily gained national attention.

She has built a reputation for thoughtful reporting on race, politics, criminal justice and social issues, earning praise for her in-depth storytelling across NBC News platforms.

Her growing profile also stems from her willingness to share a deeply personal chapter of her life.

In 2023, Hylton revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor after months of dismissing persistent stomach problems as stress and the demands of a busy reporting schedule.

She later said a “Today” show segment about the death of co-anchor Craig Melvin’s brother from colon cancer, combined with a TikTok video from a young woman diagnosed with the disease, convinced her to seek medical attention.

Doctors discovered a polyp that proved to be a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer that can release hormones into the bloodstream.

Following several procedures and additional testing, Hylton announced she was cancer-free.

“I learned a really important lesson at 30 to listen to myself and to put myself first,” she said at the time. “I love my job. I worked hard here at NBC, and I’m not going to stop doing that. But I’ve learned the lesson that I really need to put my health first and not push these things off.”

Antonia Hylton – screenshot

Looking Ahead

Hylton’s new assignment comes as MS NOW reimagines its weekend programming for an audience increasingly consuming news through streaming platforms, podcasts and digital media.

For viewers, the schedule changes represent another evolution in the network’s strategy. For Hylton, they mark another significant step in a career defined by strong reporting, resilience and a commitment to telling stories that matter.

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