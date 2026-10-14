‘A Proud Family Wizmas’ Brings Gabrielle Union, Anderson .Paak and More to Disney+

The stop-motion holiday special premieres November 14, with Penny Proud stepping into Santa's boots to save Christmas.

*Disney+ is bringing Penny Proud back for the holidays with “A Proud Family Wizmas,” a new stop-motion musical special premiering in November. The holiday adventure features six original songs and a star-studded voice cast.

According to the news release, the story follows Penny after her complaints about Wizmas and the commercialization of Christmas prompt Santa Claus to quit on Christmas Eve. Feeling responsible, Penny reluctantly puts on the red suit and takes over his gift-delivery duties. With help from Santa’s mischievous elves, she sets out to save Christmas for children in Emilyville and around the world.

The guest cast includes Anderson .Paak as Mall Elf, Lil Rel Howery as Bubble, and JB Smoove as Mall Santa. Gabrielle Union returns as Talia Rogue, while Karlous Miller voices Benny, Tone Loc plays Penny Loc, and Earthquake portrays Big Mack. Luenell joins as Belinda, and Affion Crockett voices Billy.

Kyla Pratt reprises her role as Penny Proud, alongside Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud and Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud. JoMarie Payton returns as Suga Mama, with Cedric the Entertainer voicing Uncle Bobby. Other returning cast members include Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Melissa De Sousa.

Series creator Bruce W. Smith directs and executive produces the special, with Ralph Farquhar serving as writer and executive producer. Co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial also contribute to the production. Kurt Farquhar returns as composer and songwriter.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, “A Proud Family Wizmas” offers a holiday twist on the beloved franchise, swapping its familiar animation style for stop-motion storytelling.

Fans can stream the special beginning November 14 on Disney+. Meanwhile, “The Proud Family,” “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and “The Proud Family Movie” are available on the platform.

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