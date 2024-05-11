STARZ Debuts Official Trailer for Final Season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Watch

*STARZ released the high-intensity trailer and key art for the fourth and final season of “Power Book II: Ghost,” which debuts on Friday, June 7.

The trailer comes weeks after the network released new images of new cast members Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter,” and Golden Brooks as “Janet,” who join the cast this season. The news release states that the final season “promises to be explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone hunts for revenge.”

Season four sees the return of series stars Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo as “Tariq” and “Brayden,” who are on the run after starting a war with Noma in the season three finale. The cast also includes Mary J. Bligeas “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

Watch the new trailer above.

Deadline reports that the series cancellation is part of the network’s plan to curb costs on existing series and prioritize the creation of new shows.

“You look at the [Power] map and say, ‘OK, if I take one of those characters out and spin one of those out, I can bring that on to replace the Power show at half the cost.’ Now I’m putting a lot of money right to the bottom line,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “And I’m really not losing anything in terms of acquisition costs and subscriber viewership, because we know what those demos want. And we know how to line those up. And so that’s really the core of getting to that 20% [margin] — turning that slate over with fresh content to drive the business.”

We reported earlier that the cast learned about the cancellation at the same time we did, as Michael Rainey Jr. took to social media last month to share his surprise. He wrote on his Instagram story, “Don’t ask me nothing idk what’s going on in them offices lmao they Trippin. Final season otw tho I guess.”

The final season debuts on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of “Power’s” debut on STARZ. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

Part two of “Power Book II: Ghost” premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.

