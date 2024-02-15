Thursday, May 23, 2024
‘The Vince Staples Show’ A Satirical Journey Beyond Fame – Exclusive Red Carpet Video Coverage | WATCH
*In the ever-evolving entertainment landscape, Vince Staples emerges as a multi-faceted enigma. Is he famous or not? Is he rich or not? Is he a criminal or not?

These are the complex questions that swirl around the artist, and now, we get a front-row seat to unravel the mystery through his satirical lens in the highly anticipated Netflix series, “The Vince Staples Show.”

Executive produced by Kenya Barris, the five-episode limited series promises a wild ride through Staples’ daily escapades, where chaos and humor collide.

EUR was on the red carpet for the premiere in Hollywood and talked with Staples, Barris, and others from the cast.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Ian Edelman, Tracey Pakosta, Netflix VP, Comedy Series, Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer, Maurice Williams, Vince Staples, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, William Stefan Smith, Andy Weil, Netflix Content Executive, and Jasmyn Lawson, Netflix Content Executive, attend Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Barris shared that the series is for the culture, “we kept the best hair and makeup, the best writers. I felt like we tried to ensure we authentically represented Long Beach. It was something for the culture.” Barris added that there are so many good episodes that audiences are going to get a lot of enjoyment from them.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Kenya Barris, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams attend Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Kenya Barris, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams attend Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Staples shared that it was a relief to finally be at the premiere after a long development process.

“It was a lot of hard work; I’m grateful and happy with what we were able to put together,” Staples said this experience taught him perseverance. “In life, stuff happens. It can get overwhelming, but we are making a TV show. It’s ridiculous when you really think about it, so I’m just happy to do it.”

Staples, known not only for his music but also for his forays into acting on “Abbott Elementary,” the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump,” and more, leads the cast in this fictionalized exploration of his unconventional life. Recurring guest stars include Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth, along with guest stars Naté Jones, Chris and Kareem Grimes, and more.

The series is available to stream on Netflix starting February 15.

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host.

