Usher Developing Drama Series About Black Love in Atlanta

*Usher is teaming with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop a drama series about Black love in Atlanta
According to Variety, here’s the official logline: “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”
In a statement, Usher said… “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”
Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker (Mad Massive Entertainment) and Kenny Meiselas (KMei Productions) serve as Executive producers on the forthcoming series. It remains unknown if the R&B crooner will appear on the show.
Usher, fresh off his Super Bowl Halftime Show, released his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on February 9. The 8-time Grammy award-winner has also extended his massive 2024 North America tour, USHER: Past Present Future, to more cities and additional shows in Atlanta.
Produced by Live Nation, the 51-date tour will kick it all off in Atlanta, making stops in Seattle, Las Vegas, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up at Toyota Center in Houston on November 27, per the news release.
Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.
USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE NORTH AMERICA 2024 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE
Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE
Tue Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Aug 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Aug 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Aug 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Sep 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Sep 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Mon Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Sep 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Sep 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Sep 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Wed Sep 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Sat Sep 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Sep 29 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Oct 03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ADDED DATE
Fri Oct 04 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mon Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tue Oct 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Wed Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 25 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Mon Oct 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 02 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ADDED DATE
Thu Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ADDED DATE
Sun Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ADDED DATE
Fri Nov 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ADDED DATE
Mon Nov 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center ADDED DATE
Sat Nov 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ADDED DATE
Wed Nov 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ADDED DATE
