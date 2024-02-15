Usher Developing Drama Series About Black Love in Atlanta

*Usher is teaming with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop a drama series about Black love in Atlanta

According to Variety, here’s the official logline: “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

In a statement, Usher said… “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker (Mad Massive Entertainment) and Kenny Meiselas (KMei Productions) serve as Executive producers on the forthcoming series. It remains unknown if the R&B crooner will appear on the show.

Usher, fresh off his Super Bowl Halftime Show, released his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on February 9. The 8-time Grammy award-winner has also extended his massive 2024 North America tour, USHER: Past Present Future, to more cities and additional shows in Atlanta.

Produced by Live Nation, the 51-date tour will kick it all off in Atlanta, making stops in Seattle, Las Vegas, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up at Toyota Center in Houston on November 27, per the news release.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE NORTH AMERICA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE

Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE

Tue Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Aug 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Aug 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Sep 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Sep 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Mon Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Sep 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Sep 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Wed Sep 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Sat Sep 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Oct 03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ADDED DATE

Fri Oct 04 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 25 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center

​​Sat Nov 02 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ADDED DATE

Thu Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ADDED DATE

Sun Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ADDED DATE

Fri Nov 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ADDED DATE

Mon Nov 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center ADDED DATE

Sat Nov 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ADDED DATE

Wed Nov 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ADDED DATE

