Hilarious and Scary: Woman Comes for Dr. Umar in Atlanta: ‘I was with You Last Night!’ | WATCH-it-Happen
By Fisher Jack
*If we had a “koo-koo for Cocoa Puffs” section, this story would be posted there. An irate woman confronted social activist Dr. Umar Johnson during a recent event at the New Black Wall Street Market in Atlanta.

Cell phone video shows the woman stomping to the stage and throwing a bag at Johnson.

Another woman approached the stage behind her, also yelling at Johnson.

Sensing trouble, Johnson’s bodyguards rushed to the stage to stop the women.

Dr. Umar Johnson - screenshot
Dr. Umar Johnson – screenshot

“Who’s that Queen?” Johnson asked.

“I was with you last night!” the first woman shouted.

Johnson seemed confused. “You wasn’t with me last night. I’ve never seen you in my life,” he responded.

“Look in my book. Look in my bag,” she told him.

“I’ve never seen this sista a day in my life,” he insisted.

“Brothas and sistas, clap it up for the ancestors,” he told the crowd. “Clap it up for Black excellence,” he continued, as the audience clapped and cheered.

“Clap it up for positivity,” Johnson said, while the woman fought with his guards.

As the woman stripped off her top, Johnson said, “We gon’ stay focused.”

“We gon’ stay focused. No weapon formed against us shall prevail!”

The woman stumbled over an elder gentleman who was trying to escort her out of the room. Both fell to the floor, but there were no injuries.

Both women were ejected from the event.

All we can say is Dr. Umar might wanna think about increasing his security. And your thoughts are? Scroll down and let the world know.
source: sandrarose

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Umar Catches Backlash After Saying Kobe’s Widow Vanessa Bryant ‘Not Doing Sh-t’ to ‘Uplift Black Community’ | WATCH

