Exclusive: Maisie Williams Dishes on Her Role in ‘The New Look’ | Watch

*I had the privilege of chatting with the talented actress Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) to discuss her latest role in the highly anticipated series, “The New Look.”

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris,, “The New Look” offers a fresh perspective on the lives of iconic fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries as they navigate the tumultuous era of conflict and creativity.

Here’s the official synopsis, “As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

The series stars Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel’; Maisie Williams as ‘Catherine Dior’; John Malkovich as ‘Lucien Lelong’; Emily Mortimer as ‘Elsa Lombardi’; Claes Bang as ‘Spatz’; and, Glenn Close as ‘Carmel Snow.’

Watch the trailer below.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.

“I didn’t know much about Catherine before starting the show,” Williams told reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Feb. 5 in Pasadena, California, noting that she read “a couple of books” and learned “more about her history and her story which was really incredible.”

“I mean, I knew about the muses of Dior, and I think learning more about Catherine and her actual story and realizing that this fashion house kind of was born from her being an original muse was so interesting to me,” Williams continued.

“It felt kind of removed from my idea of Miss Dior. But in terms of playing a hero, I think she had an incredible life. And in this story, I think she does become a person of hope in Dior’s life and someone who is sort of inherently good. But I think that she was an incredible woman and it was an amazing opportunity to portray her,” she added.

When EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with Williams, she explained how Catherine fits into the intriguing storyline and glamour backdrop depicted in “The New Look.” Watch our exclusive conversation via the clip below.

The 10-episode drama series debuted globally with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

