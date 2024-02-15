John Malkovich Unpacks the Captivating High Fashion World of ‘The New Look’ on Apple TV+ | EUR Video Exclusive

*In the captivating realm of entertainment, few names evoke as much intrigue and admiration as John Malkovich. Renowned for his unparalleled talent and versatility, Malkovich has graced both stage and screen with his mesmerizing presence for decades.

Recently, I had the extraordinary opportunity to chat with this legendary actor to delve into the depths of his latest venture: the Apple TV+ series, “The New Look,” a new, gripping historical drama series from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’

“Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion,” per the news release.

The series description continues, “Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

In addition to Mendelsohn, Binoche, and Malkovich as ‘Lucien Lelong,’ “The New Look” ensemble cast is led by Maisie Williams as ‘Catherine Dior’; Emily Mortimer as ‘Elsa Lombardi’; Claes Bang as ‘Spatz’; and Glenn Close as ‘Carmel Snow.’

During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Feb 5, Malkovich said his character’s “principal importance in the series is that he was someone very involved with keeping the French fashion industry in France, in Paris, and not in Berlin. And that’s, I think, probably the most important part of his history,” the actor told reporters.

“I actually didn’t know much about him because I didn’t know much about-I knew a deal about the occupation of France, of course. But I didn’t know a great deal about those years of the French fashion industry, so I learned a lot obviously by reading, but also by doing the series,” Malkovich explained.

“I think probably what made him noteworthy was his ability to recognize talent because so many gifted designers came through the house of Lelong, Dior being a principle one obviously, but many others as well, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin,” he added.

We spoke to Malkovich exclusively about what he hopes audiences will learn or appreciate about this era and its impact on fashion history through his character and storyline. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

The 10-episode drama series debuts globally, with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

