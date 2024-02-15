Thursday, May 23, 2024
HomeEducation
Education

‘Black 2 San Francisco’ Initiative to Bring HBCUs to City’s Downtown Made Official
By Chris Richburg
0
San Francisco Mayor London Breed provides the opening statements at the inaugural Shifts Happen Women's Policy Summit in San Francisco on April 13, 2023. CBM photo by Antonio Ray Harvey.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed provides the opening statements at the inaugural Shifts Happen Women’s Policy Summit in San Francisco on April 13, 2023. CBM photo by Antonio Ray Harvey.

*Efforts to bring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to downtown San Francisco are now official.

NBC Bay Area reports the city’s mayor London Breed joined city and business leaders on Feb. 2 to announce the San Francisco Human Rights Commission-led initiative, called Black 2 San Francisco.

In a statement regarding the effort, Breed highlighted the benefits of HBCUs as well as its overall impact on San Franciso and its residents. In addition to city and business leaders, Black 2 San Francisco will include contributions from the University of San Francisco, San Francisco State University, and the University of California at San Francisco to bring an HBCY to the city.

“In San Francisco, we are working to build partnerships that strengthen our leadership as a center of education, innovation, and opportunity,” he said. “By bringing HBCUs to our City, we can not only create a connection to empower our next generation of leaders, but we can also contribute to the revitalization of our City.”

The Mayor added: “I want to thank all of our private sector supporters, as well as USF, UCSF, and SFSU for their partnership in this work and continued commitment to San Francisco’s future.”

San Francisco - Depositphotos
San Francisco Bay Bridge – Depositphotos

News of the Black 2 San Francisco initiative comes amid plans for the commission to host HBCUs this summer, according to NBC Bay Area. For the commission’s executive director, Dr. Sheryl Davis, the efforts are “a long time coming” and will open the door for a bright future for all.

“I’m honored and grateful to see this convening coming together today,” Davis said in a statement. “After many years of planning and months of seeding and working to create meaningful partnerships, all the stakeholders are together to explore how we can connect San Francisco to the incredible talent that has historically been cultivated and supported by HBCUs. Our local higher education partners have been actively involved and are central to this project. These efforts have been a long time coming from both community conversations to design the Dream Keeper Initiative and recommendations from the Reparations Advisory Committee. I am heartened to see where the work goes from here.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Living Legends Foundation Expands its Music Scholarship Programs to African American Students at HBCUs and PWIs

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
John Malkovich Unpacks the Captivating High Fashion World of ‘The New Look’ on Apple TV+ | EUR Video Exclusive
Next article
TAYO Fatunla: Camberwell Black History Walk Launched in London UK | PICs

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming