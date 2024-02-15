PAFF Partnered with IKEA to Present ‘All Artists Have a Seat at the Table’ Exhibit | PHOTOS

*(Los Angeles, CA) The non-profit organization, Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the global brand IKEA.

The two came together to amplify the creative brilliance of Black artists from around the world as they unveil the 3rd installment of “All Artists Have a Seat at the Table” a unique campaign that not only shines a light on fine Black Art but also inspires collaboration in unlikely places while showcasing artists behind the work.

The 2024 campaign launched February 8, at 6:00 pm with a red carpet opening and reception at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 2nd floor, inside the Museum of African American Art.

This glamorous event marked the official unveiling of the “All Artists Have a Seat at the Table” furniture presented by IKEA including a panel discussion by some of its featured artists.

The annual event boasts an array of art lovers, film enthusiasts, and some of Hollywood’s top A-listers observing the beautiful artwork, and shopping for unique pieces to add to their collections.

PAFF has curated a special group of artists who displayed their brilliance by turning wooden dining furniture provided by IKEA, into colorful pieces of functional fine art. Each one-of-a-kind piece will showcase the style and culture of the artists, while also celebrating a brand that has serviced the home décor needs of families across the nation for many years.

The remarkable initiative was birthed from the creative collaboration between PAFF Head of Marketing- Marc Brogdon, Creative Director- Kelcey Newman, Artistic Director- Allohn Agbenya, and the highly motivated, culturally conscious team at IKEA.

Marc Brogdon shared the festival’s overarching theme for its 32nd edition, “PAFF Inspires.” He emphasized the profound connection between art and inspiration, stating, “The art of people is a true reflection of their soul and inspiration,” echoing an African proverb that underscores how the stories and creativity showcased at PAFF provide insight into the spirit and inspiration of African people.

The centerpiece of this year’s campaign is the stunning transformation of IKEA’s wooden furniture into exquisite works of art. Continuing from 2022 into 2023, the Los Angeles area IKEA collaborated with PAFF to present a remarkable wooden furniture exhibition, featuring pieces customized by renowned artists.

Kelcey Newman unveiled the thought process behind selecting the original idea of the IKEA dining set as the canvas, explaining, “We initially chose a dining set because it is a universally natural place for gathering.” IKEA selected this particular table and chairs because they are made of sustainable wood and are often seen as easily customizable, the perfect blank canvas for this project.

“This campaign celebrates artistic voices from diverse disciplines worldwide and promises to be an unforgettable cultural experience,” said Kevin Matthews, Country Area Marketing Manager from IKEA. “These artists have infused their unique styles into these wooden canvases, resulting in a breathtaking display of creativity and innovation.”

Milton Bowens: A native of Oakland, California, whose mixed media paintings envelope viewers, making them witnesses, participants, and long-lost relatives. His work has been a part of course studies on the Harlem Renaissance at Cornell University since 2009. Hot Seat- The Redefinition artwork.

Daphne P. Burgess: An African American artist residing in the Sacramento region, known for her exhibitions at prestigious venues like Crocker Art Museum and the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in Fresno. Her Ivar Chair, artwork is entitled Mud Cloth- A Tribute to Color, Pattern, & Texture.

Robert E. Hansen: A former visual merchandiser/event producer who reinvented himself as a visual designer, creating digital art that continually surprises and captivates. His work invites observers to take a closer look and discover hidden surprises. The Founder’s Cabinet- 5 drawer cabinet honors PAFF Founders, actor Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu, Executive Director.

Zoie Noelle Brogdon: A contemporary artist whose distinctive voice mirrors the perspective of a young 19-year-old Black girl navigating life in challenging times. The inspiring artwork submitted is entitled MUWA LISA.

Karen Gibson Roc: Focusing on textile art, Gibson utilizes traditional quilting and hand-stitching techniques to create works woven into the furniture. Royalty is represented; her artwork is entitled The Queen Chair.

This year PAFF Artfest, presented by IKEA, is also proud to honor award-winning, internationally collected sculptor Woodrow Nash. The long-time PAFF exhibitor will present a first look at new sculptors, characterized by mystery and charisma, exploring the masculine and feminine form, revealing the essential “spirit” of man. He describes his current body of work as “African Nouveau,” which combines African and European influences in a captivating way.

In addition to celebrating these exceptional artists, the PAFF Arts Festival will host over 70 renowned artists and craftspeople from all corners of the world. Showcasing an array of amazing works, including art, collectible furniture, jewelry, clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items, the PAFF Arts Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity, diversity, and the power of artistic expression.

For more information about the 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival, visit https://www.paff.org The festival continues till Monday, February 19, 2024, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Cinemark BHC.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer.

