Thursday, May 23, 2024
HomeArtsArt
Art

PAFF Partnered with IKEA to Present ‘All Artists Have a Seat at the Table’ Exhibit | PHOTOS

A capacity crowd was in attendance for the Opening Reception for All Artists Have a Seat at the Table
By [email protected]
0
PAFF Partnered with IKEA to Present New Exhibit: All Artists Have a Seat at the Table - Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
All Artists Have a Seat at the Table Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

*(Los Angeles, CA) The non-profit organization, Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the global brand IKEA.

The two came together to amplify the creative brilliance of Black artists from around the world as they unveil the 3rd installment of “All Artists Have a Seat at the Table” a unique campaign that not only shines a light on fine Black Art but also inspires collaboration in unlikely places while showcasing artists behind the work.

The 2024 campaign launched February 8, at 6:00 pm with a red carpet opening and reception at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 2nd floor, inside the Museum of African American Art.

This glamorous event marked the official unveiling of the “All Artists Have a Seat at the Table” furniture presented by IKEA including a panel discussion by some of its featured artists.

The annual event boasts an array of art lovers, film enthusiasts, and some of Hollywood’s top A-listers observing the beautiful artwork, and shopping for unique pieces to add to their collections.

PAFF Partnered with IKEA to Present New Exhibit: All Artists Have a Seat at the Table Panel: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
All Artists Have a Seat at the Table Panel: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

PAFF has curated a special group of artists who displayed their brilliance by turning wooden dining furniture provided by IKEA, into colorful pieces of functional fine art. Each one-of-a-kind piece will showcase the style and culture of the artists, while also celebrating a brand that has serviced the home décor needs of families across the nation for many years.

The remarkable initiative was birthed from the creative collaboration between PAFF Head of Marketing- Marc Brogdon, Creative Director- Kelcey Newman, Artistic Director- Allohn Agbenya, and the highly motivated, culturally conscious team at IKEA.

Marc Brogdon shared the festival’s overarching theme for its 32nd edition, “PAFF Inspires.” He emphasized the profound connection between art and inspiration, stating, “The art of people is a true reflection of their soul and inspiration,” echoing an African proverb that underscores how the stories and creativity showcased at PAFF provide insight into the spirit and inspiration of African people.

IKEA and PAFF Team Members: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
IKEA and PAFF Team Members: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

PAFF has curated a special group of artists who displayed their brilliance by turning wooden dining furniture provided by IKEA, into colorful pieces of functional fine art. Each one-of-a-kind piece will showcase the style and culture of the artists, while also celebrating a brand that has serviced the home décor needs of families across the nation for many years.

The remarkable initiative was birthed from the creative collaboration between PAFF Head of Marketing- Marc Brogdon, Creative Director- Kelcey Newman, Artistic Director- Allohn Agbenya, and the highly motivated, culturally conscious team at IKEA.

Marc Brogdon shared the festival’s overarching theme for its 32nd edition, “PAFF Inspires.” He emphasized the profound connection between art and inspiration, stating, “The art of people is a true reflection of their soul and inspiration,” echoing an African proverb that underscores how the stories and creativity showcased at PAFF provide insight into the spirit and inspiration of African people.

The centerpiece of this year’s campaign is the stunning transformation of IKEA’s wooden furniture into exquisite works of art. Continuing from 2022 into 2023, the Los Angeles area IKEA collaborated with PAFF to present a remarkable wooden furniture exhibition, featuring pieces customized by renowned artists.

Jennia Fredrique Aponte: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Jennia Fredrique Aponte: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kelcey Newman unveiled the thought process behind selecting the original idea of the IKEA dining set as the canvas, explaining, “We initially chose a dining set because it is a universally natural place for gathering.” IKEA selected this particular table and chairs because they are made of sustainable wood and are often seen as easily customizable, the perfect blank canvas for this project.

“This campaign celebrates artistic voices from diverse disciplines worldwide and promises to be an unforgettable cultural experience,” said Kevin Matthews, Country Area Marketing Manager from IKEA. “These artists have infused their unique styles into these wooden canvases, resulting in a breathtaking display of creativity and innovation.”

Milton Bowens: A native of Oakland, California, whose mixed media paintings envelope viewers, making them witnesses, participants, and long-lost relatives. His work has been a part of course studies on the Harlem Renaissance at Cornell University since 2009. Hot Seat- The Redefinition artwork.

Milton Bowens, Hot Seat-The Redefinition: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Milton Bowens, Hot Seat-The Redefinition: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Daphne P. Burgess: An African American artist residing in the Sacramento region, known for her exhibitions at prestigious venues like Crocker Art Museum and the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in Fresno. Her Ivar Chair, artwork is entitled Mud Cloth- A Tribute to Color, Pattern, & Texture.

Daphne P. Burgess, Mud Cloth- A Tribute to Color, Pattern and Texture: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Daphne P. Burgess, Mud Cloth- A Tribute to Color, Pattern and Texture: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Robert E. Hansen: A former visual merchandiser/event producer who reinvented himself as a visual designer, creating digital art that continually surprises and captivates. His work invites observers to take a closer look and discover hidden surprises. The Founder’s Cabinet- 5 drawer cabinet honors PAFF Founders, actor Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu, Executive Director.

Robert E. Hansen: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Robert E. Hansen: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Founder's Chest: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Founder’s Chest: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Founder's Chest: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Founder’s Chest: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Founder's Chest: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Founder’s Chest: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Zoie Noelle Brogdon: A contemporary artist whose distinctive voice mirrors the perspective of a young 19-year-old Black girl navigating life in challenging times. The inspiring artwork submitted is entitled MUWA LISA.

Zoie Noelle Brogdon: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Zoie Noelle Brogdon: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Karen Gibson Roc: Focusing on textile art, Gibson utilizes traditional quilting and hand-stitching techniques to create works woven into the furniture. Royalty is represented; her artwork is entitled The Queen Chair.

Karen Gibson Roc: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Karen Gibson Roc: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

This year PAFF Artfest, presented by IKEA, is also proud to honor award-winning, internationally collected sculptor Woodrow Nash. The long-time PAFF exhibitor will present a first look at new sculptors, characterized by mystery and charisma, exploring the masculine and feminine form, revealing the essential “spirit” of man. He describes his current body of work as “African Nouveau,” which combines African and European influences in a captivating way.

Woodrow Nash Fine Art: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Woodrow Nash Fine Art: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Woodrow Nash Fine Art: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Woodrow Nash Fine Art: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Woodrow Nash Fine Art: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Woodrow Nash Fine Art: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

In addition to celebrating these exceptional artists, the PAFF Arts Festival will host over 70 renowned artists and craftspeople from all corners of the world. Showcasing an array of amazing works, including art, collectible furniture, jewelry, clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items, the PAFF Arts Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity, diversity, and the power of artistic expression.

For more information about the 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival, visit https://www.paff.org The festival continues till Monday, February 19, 2024, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Cinemark BHC.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]   

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Talks ‘RHONY’ on ‘Jason Lee Show’ | Exclusive Clip

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl Performance Transformed with Pitch-Correction in YouTube Recording
Next article
John Malkovich Unpacks the Captivating High Fashion World of ‘The New Look’ on Apple TV+ | EUR Video Exclusive

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming